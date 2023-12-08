Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: bbc, david tennant, doctor who, neil patrick harris, preview

Doctor Who: "The Giggle" Extended Clip: The Toymaker's Deadly Serious

BBC released an extended clip from Doctor Who: "The Giggle," offering some wonderfully disturbing moments from Neil Patrick Harris' Toymaker.

Earlier today, we were treated to a sneak preview of the third & final chapter of Showrunner Russell T. Davies's David Tennant (Fourteenth Doctor) & Catherine Tate (Donna Noble)-starring Doctor Who 60th-anniversary special event (hitting BBC One, BBC iPlayer & Disney+ screens this Saturday) – courtesy of the fine folks over at BBC One's Morning Live. But apparently, that was just a small taste of the full preview clip – which the BBC released earlier today. And as effective as the earlier clip was, this look at the Chanya Button-directed, Davies-penned "The Giggle" adds to the build-up before the big reveal that the Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris) is back – and he's come to "play." Looks like the ball(s) in your court, Doctor…

Here's an extended look at the face-to-face between the Doctor & Donna and the Toymaker, followed by what else we know about "The Giggle" and a look back at how we were first introduced to the anniversary specials:

Here's a look at the sneak preview for "The Giggle" that was released on Thursday – followed by a look at what else we know about the third & final anniversary episode, set to hit screens this Saturday, December 9th:

Joining Tennant & Tate for the three-episode 60th-anniversary Doctor Who special event are Neil Patrick Harris in the big bad role as the Toymaker and Yasmin Finney as Rose – the daughter of Donna Noble and Shaun Temple (Karl Collins), with Jacqueline King returning as Sylvia Noble. In addition, Ruth Madeley is set to appear as Shirley Anne Bingham, and Bernard Cribbins is set to appear, reprising his role as Wilfred Mott posthumously. Fans of the comics can expect to see Beep the Meep (voiced by Miriam Margolyes) and the Wrarth Warriors play a major part, and – as if all of that wasn't enough – Ncuti Gatwa is expected to debut as the Fifteenth Doctor. And let's not forget that Jemma Redgrave will be returning as UNIT head Kate (Lethbridge-) Stewart. Now, here's a look back at the official trailer for the three-episode special event – with "The Star Beast" and "Wild Blue Yonder" currently streaming and "The Giggle" being unleashed on December 9th – followed by a look at the trailer released by Disney+:

With all three episodes written by Davies, we learned the episode titles during this weekend's Eurovision 2023 broadcast: Special One: "The Star Beast" (directed by Rachel Talalay), Special Two: "Wild Blue Yonder" (directed by Tom Kingsley), and Special Three': "The Giggle" (directed by Chanya Button). Here's a look back to when that all became official:

