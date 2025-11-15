Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: The Sea Devils Re-Edit Coming to BBC4 & iPlayer Next Month

A re-edited version of the Doctor Who story "The Sea Devils" is coming to BBC4 and iPlayer on December 7th, ahead of the new spinoff series.

"The Sea Devils", the classic Doctor Who episode starring Jon Pertwee, has been newly reedited ahead of the creatures' return in the spin-off series "The War Between the Land and the Sea." This new 90-minute blockbuster special condenses the original six-part adventure into a feature-length experience, featuring updated sound design by Mark Ayres and an enhanced score created by the legendary Lorne Balfe, who has woven it together with Malcolm Clarke's groundbreaking 1972 music.

"The Sea Devils" stars Jon Pertwee, who played the Doctor between 1970 and 1974, alongside Katy Manning as companion Jo Grant, and features the iconic villain, the Master, played by Roger Delgado. Written by Malcolm Hulke and directed by Michael E. Briant, the story introduced audiences to the formidable aquatic species, the Sea Devils. Hey, wait a minute – you can't call them "sea devils" anymore, it's racist!

Russell T Davies, Showrunner, Writer, and Executive Producer says: "52 years after they first rose from the depths, it's Sea Devil night across the BBC! A great idea never dies, and viewers young and old can now heed the warning: Watch the seas!"

The special version of "The Sea Devils" will air on BBC iPlayer from 6 am and BBC Four at 7 pm on Sunday 7th of December, and will be followed by the premiere of the first two episodes of The War Between the Land and the Sea at 8.30 pm on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Fans of Guillermo del Toro's Oscar-winning fish lover movie The Weight of Water should find a lot to love in the miniseries, namely sexy fish people! Honestly, the BBC and Disney+ should be marketing the spinoff series to fish sexers!

Bad Wolf produces "The Sea Devils," with BBC Studios for BBC Four and BBC iPlayer. Executive producers are Russell T Davies, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner, and Jane Tranter.

