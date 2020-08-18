Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious Immersive Tie-In, Now For February

A lot of people presumed that the Doctor Who: Time Fracture, a new immersive theatrical event planned for this autumn, and tying into the multi-platform Doctor Who event Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious would not be going ahead, due to the current global situation. Turns out it's just being delayed until February.

Doctor Who: Time Fracture, a new immersive theatrical event from Immersive Everywhere will take place at Immersive | LDN on Davies Street in Mayfair, in a former military drill hall dating back to 1890, from the 17th February 2021, with tickets from £47- £57, plus booking fee, available through to the 11th April 2021. Priority booking access is available from this very second for Gallifreyan Coin holders from today, prior to tickets going on general sale from 10 am on Thursday 20th August.

Gallifreyan Coin tokens were sold back in February 2020 for £57.50, as a guarantee of a prior reservation (and a special badge), but may suddenly seem like gold dust – unless you are a Cyberman. But Immersive Everywhere will be also offering a free preview of Doctor Who: Time Fracture as a special thank you to care workers at the front line of the coronavirus pandemic. Doctor Who: Time Fracture will feature Daleks, Cybermen, Time Lords and more, as well as a new character from Time Lord Victorious, and is set during a previous time of national emergency.

1940 – it's the height of the Blitz. A weapon of unknown origin destroys a small corner of Mayfair, and simultaneously opens up a rift in space and time. For decades, UNIT has fought to protect the people of Earth from the dangers it poses, but they've been beaten back as the fracture multiplies out of control. Earth as we know it is at stake – now is the time for you to step up and be the hero. Travelling to impossible places, confronting menacing monsters and ancient aliens along the way, it's a journey across space and time to save our race, and our beautiful planet.

The event has been created by Director Tom Maller (Secret Cinema's Casino Royale, 28 Days Later, Blade Runner), writer Daniel Dingsdale (Dark Tourism, Stardust, The Drop Off) BBC consultant James Goss (Dirk Gently, Torchwood), Production Designer Rebecca Brower and the rest of Immersive Everywhere. Louis Hartshorn, joint CEO of the company told Bleeding Cool "based on everything we know now, we are confident that Doctor Who: Time Fracture will be able to go ahead as planned in early 2021 and will be taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our audiences and full creative team."

Basically they popped forward in the TARDIS to February and apparently, everything's fine. Though Doctor Who: Time Fracture will adhere to the social distancing guidelines announced by the UK Government this month. And will also be operating an exchange policy where customers who are no longer able to attend can exchange their ticket for an equivalent ticket on an alternative date.

The first Time Fracture field log follows – with more to come on Wednesday and Thursday from the Immersive YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-uk32Sk5ma0

And here's the previous trailer: