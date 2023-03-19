Doctor Who Unleashes "Doom's Day" This Monday (But What Is It?) So it looks like "Doom's Day" awaits us all this Monday (let me check my schedule), but what exactly does it mean for Doctor Who?

On Monday, March 20th… Doom's Day is coming! And with it comes… we have no idea. But that was the teaser that fans of the BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who were faced with on Sunday, leaving open a world of possibilities. Our top thought? That it's somehow tied into what Big Finish Productions has going on for the 60th-anniversary on the audio drama side, with "Once and Future." But with everything that showrunner Russell T. Davies has going on with the anniversary event, the upcoming Christmas special, the new series of adventures, and expanding the "WHO-niverse," it could be a number of things not even on our radar currently. Maybe it's some kind of online digital mini-series prequel lead-up to the anniversary specials? Could it be something on the gaming side? We'll find out on Monday… stay tuned!

Here's a look at the teaser that was released earlier today:

So About That UNIT Spinoff & Christmas Special Talk

According to a report posted by Deadline Hollywood last week, BBC sources confirmed that the first stage in Davies's "WHO-niverse" will bring a spinoff series based on the show's main military research organization, UNIT, with Jemma Redgrave returning to lead as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart. Now, we know that we will be seeing Redgrave's Stewart before then, but the DH report offers two interesting updates about the Christmas Special. First, Stewart will be appearing in it. But from there, the report states that the special "will be the first to feature new doctor Ncuti Gatwa along with returns for David Tennant and Catherine Tate." Hmmm… wait for a second. So does that mean that Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor won't be in the 60th-anniversary specials? And that last part seems to imply David Tennant & Catherine Tate will be around past the anniversary celebration. Of course, it's very possible that DH's reporting is confusing the three-episode 60th-anniversary event and the Christmas Special. If not, those are some very interesting updates…

Doctor Who: Looking Ahead to 60th-Anniversary Event & Series 14

Thanks to Doctor Who Magazine #588 (which you should definitely purchase here to get all of the things we may have missed), Davies & others covered a wide range of topics, from new filming tech (including drones), the mention of the word "Meep," new block directors named, and a tease about a two-episode block set to take "the whole show into genuinely new territory."

VFX Coordinator Siân Reynish Talks Up New Marvel Studios-Like Filming Tech: "We're using top-of-the-range technology, the kind that Marvel films use, to make 'Doctor Who' in Wales, which I think is pretty spectacular. It means 'Doctor Who' is at the forefront of pushing the boundaries," shared VFX Coordinator Siân Reynish.

Wait… Drones in the TARDIS?! "And in the Christmas Special, we're shooting with drones on the set, which no one's done before. Because of the way the Doctor races erratically around the TARDIS, it's amazing to have those sorts of shots," Reynish added.

Reynish Is Hearing Good Things About Ncuti Gatwa: "I think he'll bring such a new dynamic. He's young and fun. The crew say he's up for anything, and I think he'll really make it his own and not try to copy the mannerisms of anyone else. He's really individual, and that's what we want – a new new Doctor!"

Oh, and the creature above? Reynish confirmed all of the comic book-based speculations that it was Meep, saying, "When you're watching at home, think of the amount of conversations we've had over how much the Meep blinks!"

Blocks 3 & 4 Directors Revealed: Director Julie Anne Robertson's Block Three includes "two wildly different episodes, by wildly different writers," according to Davies' column. "Julie Anne is a dream piece of crewing for me because I've wanted to work with her ever since sitting in awe of the BBC's Blackpool," Davies shared. "Julie Anne comes with the best reference ever – an actor called David Tennant, who starred in Blackpool and loves her!"

Director Ben Chessell is Aboard for 2-Episode "New Territory" Block Four: "Our search for directors reached all the way to Australia to find Ben," revealed EP Phil Collinson. "One of the greatest shows I've ever seen on television is Joe Barton's Giri/Haji for the BBC, with the spectacular finale directed by Ben. It broke all the rules of what television can achieve, so we knew he was a perfect fit for this two-episode block, which takes the whole show into genuinely new territory. We were all wondering how to achieve what's on the page, but Ben has marched in to show us how!"