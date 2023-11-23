Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, preview

Doctor Who Updates Doctors Lineup; New Look at Gatwa, Gibson

The BBC updated the Doctors lineup poster; a Paul McGann-narrated 60th Anniversary trailer includes looks at Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson

We had Showrunner Russell T. Davies drop some big news regarding Series 15 (or "Series 2" if Davies reboots the series count officially), and then we got a fresh look at Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) in action – and on the run. For this go-around, we have two more updates to pass along – beginning with an updated lineup of Doctors on the official key art that was released earlier today – which you can check out below:

And get ready to get your feels beaten the crap out of as Paul McGann narrates the official trailer for the show's 60 years – and yes, you might find some interesting things along the way – like these looks at Gatwa & Gibson:

And here's the trailer that we're pretty sure we'll be watching about a dozen more times today:

Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast for the new series. In addition, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May 2023. Bonnie Langford was confirmed to be returning as Melanie Bush in June 2023, along with Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) as Morris. In early August 2023, we also learned that Gemma Arrowsmith (Gemma Arrowsmith Sketched Out) and Mary Malone (Vera, The Prince) had joined the Christmas Special – while Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy (Hollyoaks) and Billy Brayshaw (Still So Awkward) had joined the Series 14 cast. In November 2023, we also learned that Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton) was set to guest star in the 2024 Christmas Special. On the writing side, we learned late last month that Kate Herron (Loki, Sex Education) & Briony Redman (Pont Brec) had co-written the episode that Groff and Varma are starring in during the upcoming series.

