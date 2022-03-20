Doctor Who: We'll Take a Tennant/Tate Reunion Wherever We Can Get It

If you're like us then you're a sucker for a good, old Doctor Who reunion. And when that reunion involves David Tennant (The Tenth Doctor) and Catherine Tate (Donna Noble), our radar goes off the charts even more than usual. Because as much as we loved their time together on the long-running BBC series, we also have a ton of love & respect for what they've done overall in their respective careers. In fact, Tennant's upcoming reunion with Michael Sheen for Amazon's Good Omens 2 and Tate's upcoming Netflix series Hard Cell (where she plays any number of characters) hold some high spots on our "Must See" lists. And then there's that buzz surrounding returning showrunner Russell T. Davies reported (though not confirmed) plans to invite back a number of familiar faces (with Tennant being one of those mentioned) for a series of special celebrating the show's anniversary ahead of Series 14 and a new Doctor. So when someone passed along the following clip from a screening of The Nan Movie, we jumped at it. Now if you ever needed a perfect example of just how focused the respective channels are at Bleeding Cool, BCTV will readily admit that it needed to look up what exactly that was (because life is filled with teachable moments). Surprising considering that on the film side we've posted about 237 articles on the big-screen adventure. But apparently, The Nan Movie is a spinoff of Tate's 2014-2015 show Catherine Tate's Nan, which in turn was a spinoff of Tate's 2004-2007 show The Catherine Tate Show.

This was clearly one of Tate's characters that we missed but Nan was deserving of a movie, and with that film came a special screening with a red carpet. But in the following clip, it's not Tate with Tennant but Tate's Nan, and it turns out she doesn't know who Tennant is. Look, I'm going to have to be brutally honest here. After having nearly 10 minutes of my life stolen from me the other day by Matt Lucas & David Walliams' horrible Red Nose Day "spoof," I've been feeling a certain way. So as much as we love seeing them together with the body language and facial expressions, we would be lying if we said we didn't find this moment of Tennet and Tate together a little more enjoyable with the sound down (maybe because I've been told that I'm supposed to find this funny). So for a chance to check out the duo doing their thing, here's the clip in question from The Nan Movie red carpet during a special London screening:

Speaking of Doctor Who, it looks pretty certain that Easter weekend will bring back The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Dan (John Bishop) for "Legend of the Sea Devils," the second of Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall's final three specials before they wrap their run. With Arthur Lee joining the cast as Ji-Hun and Marlowe Chan-Reeves as Ying Ki, here's a look at the first trailer for "Legend of the Sea Devils" (written by Chibnall and Ella Road, and directed by Haolu Wang):

"Legend of the Sea Devils" finds the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) in 19th century China, where a small coastal village is under threat – from both the fearsome pirate queen Madame Ching (Crystal Yu) and a monstrous alien force which she unwittingly unleashes. Will the Doctor, Yaz and Dan emerge from this swashbuckling battle with the Sea Devils to save the planet?