Doctor Who: Whoops! "Flux" Episode 1 No Ratings Apocalypse After All

So with the first chapter of the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Dan's (John Bishop) battle with the Flux down and the second one set for this Sunday (and "Chapter Three: Once, Upon Time" set for the following week), we thought we would take a second for an update as well as a cool look behind-the-scenes. First up, the update has to do with the ratings for "Chapter One: The Halloween Apocalypse" and to all of the doomsayers out there (us included) who were predicting "TOTAL RATINGS BLOODSHED!" when it came to the overnight numbers for the kick-off to Series 13. Based on reporting from BBC News entertainment correspondent Lizo Mzimba, the first chapter scored an audience of 4.43 million viewers. While that number is lower than last season's premiere rating of 4.88 million (it helps when you have a resting & recovering audience on New Year's Day to broadcast to), it ranks above most of Series 12's overnight figures. More importantly, it's by no means any reason to be giving the series its last rites & tossing dirt on its casket for a few reasons.

A couple of factors to keep in mind. First, it premiered on a Halloween night- for a show that's still thought of as a "family show" overseas, not exactly the most promising timeslot to drop it in. And let's not disrespect the power of "delayed viewing" and how much it's grown over the past lockdown, pandemic year. Again, dropping the premiere on a holiday night is almost begging for delayed viewing. Add in the fact that Series 13 is a one-story season and you have even more people willing to wait and binge the entire six-chapter story in one shot. What will be telling is if the series sees growth over the next several weeks considering its different format, and it will be interesting to see what the real final numbers are once BBC America and delayed viewing numbers are factored in. But for now, it looks like the doom-and-gloom club will have to find other windmills to tilt at while everyone else can take a deep breath, relax, and enjoy the ride. Now in the following featurette, viewers are taken behind the scenes to learn what it took to create the mighty Lupari warrior, Karvanista:

Here's a look back at the official trailer for Doctor Who: Flux, followed by the Series 13 overview and then the trailer for next Sunday's "Chapter 2: War of the Sontarans":

She's back. The Thirteenth Doctor is returning for the thirteenth series in what is set to be a six-part Event Serial. Since their last epic battle in "Revolution of the Daleks," the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) have been exploring the universe together but with the Doctor now questioning everything about her past there, she will undoubtedly be searching for answers. This adrenalin-fueled; universe-spanning series will also see an addition to the TARDIS with actor and comedian John Bishop joining the cast as Dan Lewis who will quickly learn there's more to the Universe than he could ever believe. Jacob Anderson ("Game of Thrones," "Broadchurch") is also set to make his debut on Doctor Who as reoccurring character Vinder. Jacob's new role will see him join forces with the Doctor, Yaz, and Dan as the Doctor faces her biggest ever adventure. Series 13 is set to introduce some terrifying new adversaries and the return of truly iconic old enemies. Expect action, fun, scares, extraordinary new worlds as the Doctor and her friends confront a deadly evil…

Doctor Who: Flux "Chapter Two: "War of the Sontarans": In the Crimean War, the Doctor discovers the British army fighting a brutal alien army of Sontarans, as Yaz & Dan are thrown deeper into a battle for survival. What is the Temple of Atropos? Who are the Mouri?. Directed by Jamie Magnus Stone and written by Chris Chibnall.

Joining Jacob Anderson's (Game of Thrones) Vinder in the cast are Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet, Toast Of London, Downton Abbey), Thaddea Graham (The Irregulars, Us), Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners, A Very English Scandal, World On Fire), Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean, Designated Survivor, Downton Abbey), Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty, Intergalactic, The English Game), Sara Powell (Unforgotten, Damned), Annabel Scholey (The Split, Britannia), Gerald Kyd (Cold Feet, Britannia), Penelope Ann McGhie (The Crown, Harry Potter), Rochenda Sandall (Line Of Duty), and Sam Spruell (The North Water).

In addition, Craige Els (Ripper Street), Steve Oram (The End of the F-ing World), Nadia Albina (The One), Jonathan Watson (Two Doors Down), Sue Jenkins (Brookside, Coronation Street), and Paul Broughton (Clink, Brookside) also star. Showrunner Chris Chibnall penned all six episodes, with Maxine Alderton (Series 12 "The Haunting of Villa Diodati") co-writing Episode 4 with Chibnall. Jamie Magnus Stone (Series 12 "Spyfall: Part One" & "Ascension of the Cybermen" / "The Timeless Children") directed episodes one, two & four; with Azhur Saleem (Amazon & Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys adaptation) directing the remaining three.