Does WWE Hall of Fame Induction Put Kane on Track to be President?

Ladies and gentlemen, you could be looking at the next president of the United States of America. Former WWE Superstar turned Republican mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, Kane, will join the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021. WWE revealed the news on their podcast, The Bump, Wednesday. With this accolade, Kane is set to follow in the footsteps of another famous politician who started as a WWE Superstar, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and then subsequently became president: Donald Trump. But unlike the divisive Donald Trump, Kane was endorsed by both Libertarian Senator Rand Paul *and* leftist WWE Superstar DAniel Bryan during his mayoral race, making him exactly the kind of monster that might be needed to unite the country.

"Kane is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame's Class of 2021," WWE.com's announcement notes. "The Big Red Monster was surprised with the news by his brother, The Undertaker, during WWE's The Bump. The Devil's Favorite Demon will be enshrined in the hallowed hall during the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Tuesday, April 6, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network elsewhere."

Could Kane's induction be the real reason the famously anti-Republican Dave Bautista is refusing to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year? You never know, though Bautista gave the following excuse on Twitter: "To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I'll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible. #DreamChaser"

If you want to watch Kane make history by becoming the second future president to enter the WWE Hall of Fame, the WWE.com announcement notes:

Don't miss Kane take his place in sports-entertainment history during the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Tuesday, April 6, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network elsewhere. The ceremony will feature the enshrinement of the 2020 Class, featuring The nWo, The Bella Twins, JBL, British Bulldog and Jushin "Thunder" Liger, as well as the 2021 Class, which includes Kane, Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff.