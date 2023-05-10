Don Callis Betrays Kenny Omega in Gruesome AEW Dynamite Main Event Don Callis stabs Kenny Omega with a screwdriver🔪, Moxley wins! AEW disrespects WWE again in a brutal steel cage main event! 🚫🚨😡

🚨🚨 BREAKING NEWS ALERT 🚨🚨 The Chadster is super cheesed off right now, more than ever before! 😡😡 AEW Dynamite just aired one of the most disrespectful main events in wrestling history. Don Callis, the Invisible Hand, betrayed Kenny Omega in a steel cage match against Jon Moxley! 🤬 It's like every time The Chadster watches AEW, Tony Khan does something new just to upset The Chadster, and this one takes the cake. 🍰

Auughh man! So unfair! 😠 Tonight's AEW Dynamite main event saw Kenny Omega face Jon Moxley in a brutal steel cage showdown! 💥 These two wrestlers, who should honestly have more respect for the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it, duked it out with barbwire wrapped steel chairs, broken glass, and even a turnbuckle pulled right off the ring post! 🚫🚫

But things escalated to another level when Omega hit a V-trigger on Moxley, sending him crashing right through the cage wall! 🤯 Don Callis decided it was the perfect moment to jump into the ring and betray his so-called "family" member, Kenny Omega. 😲 He stabbed Omega in the head with a screwdriver, letting Moxley steal the victory. What a sickening act! 😵

Watching all of this felt like a personal attack on The Chadster 😢, with Tony Khan grinning ear to ear, flaunting how he stabbed the wrestling business in the back by creating AEW. So many wrestlers have literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back to join his disrespectful parade, like Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Bryan Danielson. 🐍🐍🐍

What's worse? Bryan Danielson was on commentary, laughing throughout this whole ordeal! 😡 It's like he's laughing at the WWE Universe, mocking how he betrayed that respectful company and joined AEW. The Chadster just can't believe how AEW gets away with this kind of behavior! 🤦‍♂️

This shocking ending only means one thing: more people are going to tune in next week when Tony Khan has already promised a "huge announcement." 📺 Now, The Chadster can only assume this announcement will be specifically designed to upset all WWE fans and, even more importantly, The Chadster themself. 😞

At least one thing is for certain: The Chadster is going to need a LOT more White Claw seltzer to get through next week's show. 🍹 But The Chadster's journalistic integrity will prevail despite Tony Khan always poking The Chadster in the eye with each and every AEW episode. 😢

During all this madness, The Chadster vented to Keighleyanne about how disrespectful tonight's episode was to WWE and the business. She just rolled her eyes and said, "It's just a show, Chad. You need to move on." 😒 Can you believe that Tony Khan has ruined The Chadster's marriage?! She seemed to side with Khan instead of The Chadster. 💔

So next week, when Tony Khan makes his "huge announcement," The Chadster knows that other unbiased journalists like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger will also have The Chadster's back. We will all watch in solidarity to maintain our commitment to objective journalism, no matter how difficult it becomes! 📝👊