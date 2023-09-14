Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

Don Callis, Konosuke Takeshita Target Kota Ibushi, Spit at WWE

Cheesed off, The Chadster unpacks Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita's disrespectful move to target Kota Ibushi on AEW Dynamite last night. 🙄📝💔

Hello there, folks! Welcome to another report from the house the wrestling universe revolves around, the house of The Chadster. 🥳📝 Today's piece of rotten news from that pesky promotion, AEW, has got The Chadster in a twister. 🌪️🙄 Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita decided to pull a WWE-jealous publicity stunt by setting their sights on Kota Ibushi during last night's AEW Dynamite. 😒💔

To set the scene, different wrestling company histories are being grafted together like some kind of Frankenstein's monster. 🤖💀 Tony Schiavone was in the ring, playing the unfortunate host to Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita's nonsense. Callis touts Takeshita as an "Alpha," better than Okada and Inoki. That's some wild claim if you ask The Chadster. 😉

Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster has seen this play out in WWE in a better and legitimate way. Using such manipulative tactics is akin to stealing WWE's thunder. ⛈️😡 Callis' words about breaking down Kenny Omega twice in a week and about the promise to butcher Kota Ibushi are pure belittlement, especially calling Omega a "cuck"; a disrespectful disregard for the mutual respect and camaraderie that defines the wrestling business. 🤼🤦

Speaking of disrespect, The Chadster honestly thinks Tony Khan is pulling The Chadster's strings by allowing such misguided angles to take place in AEW. It's as if Tony's sitting in a director's chair, watching The Chadster react to his whim, and laughing all the way to an ego-crazed bank. Can The Chadster be any more cheesed off?! 🧀😖

Brace yourselves, folks, because Tony Khan has once again decided to infiltrate The Chadster's dreams. 🌙😱 Setting the scene: The Chadster's cruising down the highway in his beloved Mazda Miata, blasting Smash Mouth hits with not a worry in the world, when suddenly, Tony Khan's uninvited snigger cuts through the melodious strains of "All Star." 😰 This isn't what The Chadster signed up for! It's like a horrifying audio hijack, as Khan rolls out his latest ego-inflated announcement – a 24-hour marathon of AEW Dynamite's example of wrestling mediocrity, to be broadcast on every radio frequency across the country! 📺🔥

The Chadster nearly chokes on the sip of his White Claw Seltzer, the icy beverage trickling down the wrong pipe. 😢 But there's no stop sign, no exit lane to escape this intrusive nightmare stirred by Tony Khan's obsessive manipulation. As The Chadster pulls over, frantically wrestling with the car stereo, desperate to restore Smash Mouth's rightful place, the realization hits: There's no escaping Tony Khan. The only thing The Chadster's left with is a sour taste in his mouth and a heart pumping pure frustration.

Enough of that terrifying flashback. As unbiased journalists like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger would agree, Callis' commentary is nothing more than an attempt to piggyback on WWE's legacy. It just proves once again that AEW doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 📚🎭

Ready to pop open another can of White Claw seltzer, The Chadster must say goodbye for now. Cheers to real wrestling, cheers to the WWE! 🍺👑 Stay tuned for another hard-hitting report from the wrestling page that can't be turned, The Chadster's world. 💼🎩

