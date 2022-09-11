Don Cheadle on Secret Invasion Trailer, Fury/Rhodes & Iron Man Rumors

For Don Cheadle (James Rhodes/War Machine), this year's D23 Expo afforded him the opportunity to take the stage for two huge upcoming Marvel Studios projects. First up, Cheadle took the stage to preview footage from the first official teaser trailer for the upcoming Samuel L. Jackson & Ben Mendelsohn-starring Secret Invasion, the Disney+ event series that finds the real Nick Fury (Jackson) returning to take on a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. But that wasn't all because Cheadle was also on hand to confirm that Armor Wars was on its way and was expected to start filming in 2023. But that was all happening on the stage… thankfully, Cheadle was on hand to tackle some questions after the presentation.

In the following clips from THR and EXTRA, Cheadle describes what it was like sharing the new footage from Secret Invasion with the crowd at the event and working with Jackson on the streaming series, as well as the dynamic between Fury and Rhodes. Following that, Cheadle shared his thoughts on the rumors that Rhodes will be taking on the "Iron Man" role post-Armor Wars as well as on what he wants for his character as the MCU moves from phase to phase:

Joining Jackson and Mendelsohn are Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Martin Freeman, Killian Scott, Cobie Smulders, and Christopher McDonald. Now here's a look at the official trailer released for Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, hitting Disney+ in 2023:

Secret Invasion: "Secret Invasion" is a newly announced series heading to Disney+ that stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in "Captain Marvel." The crossover event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

And in the following red carpet interview, Smulders discusses how the series will showcase a more personal side to Nick Fury, revealing layers previously unaddressed :

In the clip below, Jackson sat down with ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel to talk a little Secret Invasion beginning at around the 10:05 mark. Towards the end of the interview, Kimmel asked Jackson how things were going with the MCU series and if he had wrapped work on it. "No. I'm not done. I am on my way back to London at some point in August," Jackson revealed. "But I got to go back and do stuff for 'The Marvels,' and then I got to do stuff for 'Secret Invasion.'"