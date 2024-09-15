Posted in: MTV, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: donald trump, taylor swift

Donald Trump Is NOT Taking Taylor Swift Endorsing VP Harris Very Well

Based on his recent post, Donald Trump is STILL having a hard time dealing with Taylor Swift endorsing VP Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz.

Aside from all of the other troubles that continue to mount, it appears that ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump really isn't taking it well that singer, songwriter, and global phenomenon Taylor Swift officially endorsed Vice-President Kamala Harris shortly after VP Harris wiped up the stage with Laura Loomer's BFF. And we're talking a full endorsement – using the music, going with Swift-themed campaign slogans, and more. Meanwhile, Trump was left to stew in his bad orange spray tan – and apparently, begin going through his own stages of grief. It began with, "Yeah, whatever! I didn't like her anyway!" on FOX "News'" Fox & Friends.

"Well, I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better. If you want to know the truth. She's a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan," Trump said, attempting to make it sound believable. "It was only a matter of time. You couldn't possibly endorse Biden. But she's a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace. But I Like Britanny. Britanny is great. She's the one I like much better than Taylor Swift. Wife of the great quarterback. I think she's terrific," he continued. The "Brittany" that Trump refers to is Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes – who is a teammate of Chiefs TE Travis Kelce – who is dating Swift.

Now, Trump has moved onto rage – at himself? LOLOLOLOLOLOL Oh – okay! No, seriously – of course, his rage is aimed at Swift. "I hate Taylor Swift" was all Trump could muster in his post on his version of social media. Well, we're sure Swift is going to lose absolutely no sleep over that – possibly even sleep a little better, maybe. But the real test? If Trump hates Swift so much, will he order his campaign to stop putting our merch trying to ride off of Swift's "Eras Tour"? On a side note, we can't shake this feeling that Trump believes he might end up being the subject of one of her songs before all of this is over. Sick thought.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for [Kamala Harris] because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate [Tim Walz], who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades," Swift wrote in her overall endorsement – signing it, "Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady" – a dig at Trump's VP pick Sen. JD Vance's previous disparaging comments about women who choose to not have children. Here's a look at Swift's Instagram post that went live shortly after the VP Harris/Trump debate ended – followed by the full text:

Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven't already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.

Recently I was made aware that AI of 'me' falsely endorsing Donald Trump's presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.

I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades.

I've done my research, and I've made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it's much easier to vote early. I'll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.

With love and hope,

Taylor Swift

Childless Cat Lady

