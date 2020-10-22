Donald Trump Releases 60 Minutes Interview, Thinks That's Good Idea?

On Thursday, Donald Trump actually kept at least one campaign promise. No, he didn't offer a health care plan to cover most Americans or a revised COVID pandemic gameplan. It wasn't his 2,385th attempt at "Infrastructure Week" or even word that a new branch of the military was being created to make shirt-tucking much less time-consuming. What he did do was release raw footage of the interview he had with Lesley Stahl and CBS' 60 Minutes on Tuesday- this, after he walked out of the interview and spent the past day or so venting against Stahl on social media for what he perceived were "unfair" questions. The move comes only hours before Trump and Joe Biden are set to face off in the final debate of the POTUS election cycle, moderated by NBC News' Kristen Welker (who has also been the target of Trump's Twitter attacks).

Of course, to no one's surprise, it looks like Trump may have broken an agreement with the network. CBS sources reported earlier that The White House said the footage was only being used for archival purposes. Well, it wasn't- and now CBS News is taking issue with it in the following released statement:

"The White House's unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement with CBS News and release their footage will not deter '60 Minutes' from providing its full, fair, and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades. '60 Minutes,' the most-watched news program on television, is widely respected for bringing its hallmark fairness, deep reporting, and informative context to viewers each week. Few journalists have the presidential interview experience Lesley Stahl has delivered over her decades as one of the premier correspondents in America and we look forward to audiences seeing her third interview with President Trump and subsequent interview with Vice President Pence this weekend."

Since we have no interest in giving Trump any more social media life than we need to, we'll leave it to you to go search it out if you choose to. What we will say is this: if releasing it early was somehow supposed to make him look like a "victim" then that plan failed as badly as Brad P's face off with the K-Pop and TikTok crowds. Let's be clear: the Kool-Aid drinkers who side with Trump over this are willing to follow him over the cliff to anywhere. Otherwise, wait until Sunday to see the full segment- which also includes interviews with Biden, Kamala Harris, and Mike Pence (no word on if The Fly was offered a chance to be a part of Pence's interview or offered its own time for a rebuttal)- and check out the two previews below:

WATCH: In an interview with Joe Biden for @60Minutes, @CBSEveningNews' @NorahODonnell pressed Biden on his position on so-called "court packing." It's a controversial proposal that would add justices to the Supreme Court, from its current nine. More Sunday on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/iFvatE6ZP6 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 22, 2020

WATCH: President Trump was asked by @LesleyRStahl about his priorities — before cutting his interview short.@60Minutes has a history of asking tough questions of presidential candidates during the run-up to the election. More Sunday on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/ZWxP1B7GvO — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 22, 2020