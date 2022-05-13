Don't Ask The Undertaker to Sign Your 1991 Trading Cards at MegaCon

If you were planning to bring your 1991 Undertaker classic WWF rookie trading card to get signed at MegaCon in Florida on May 20th, think again! The Undertaker will not sign your 1991 Undertaker rookie card or, for good measure, any 1991 trading cards, just in case. The Undertaker will also not sign any event tickets from WWE or WWF (which presumably means he will sign your AEW tickets if you want). The Undertaker will also not personalize his autographs in any way. So don't even ask!

How much will you pay for the privilege of The Undertaker writing his name on one of your (approved) possessions in a very specific, non-personal way? That will be $229, unless it's on a belt, in which case it's $249. Plus $99 if you want an additional HOF 22 inscription (that's almost $20 per character). And if you were to sell one of those signed trading cards that currently goes for $375 on ebay, well, that wouldn't be fair to The Undertaker, would it?

Megacon posted the rules on their website, as first noticed by Wrestling Inc.

$229 per autograph (any item except belts)

$249 per autograph on a BELT

$99 for "HOF 22" inscription

**UNDERTAKER WILL NOT SIGN ANY TRADING CARDS FROM 1991

**UNDERTAKER WILL NOT SIGN ANY WWE/WWF EVENT TICKETS **NO PERSONALIZATIONS OR OTHER INSCRIPTIONS OFFERED

The Undertaker will be appearing at MegaCon on May 20th from 11AM to 3PM, and just to be extra careful, we recommend you don't attempt to look the Undertaker directly in the eye, shake his hand, or god forbid hug him. And if you try to take a selfie with The Undertaker, we understand that he will be forced to deliver a Last Ride powerbomb on you through the table (though if you weigh over 300 pounds — and let's face it, if you're looking for an Undertaker autograph, you probably do — you'll have to climb up on the top rope first so he doesn't have to lift you).

You can find out more about MegaCon and The Undertaker's appearance there at their website.

