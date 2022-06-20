Don't Hug Me I'm Scared: Eerie Teaser Previews Channel 4 Return

The iconic and slightly terrifying YouTube channel, Don't Hug Me I'm Scared, has had plenty of rumors circulating about potential returns, but a recent teaser solidifies some hopes from fans and viewers of Channel 4.

The video, which premiered on the official YouTube channel on June 19th, includes a short blurb below indicating an expected date for the return, September 2022 on Channel 4. On the IMDB for the pilot episode expected in the fall, the description reads, "Roommates Red Guy, Yellow Guy, and Duck, who live simple and repetitive lives in the complacent technicolor community of Clayhill, until the town's mayor disappears and everything descends into utter chaos." Writers and directors for the pilot are Joseph Pelling and Becky Sloan, and here's a first-look:

The Don't Hug Me I'm Scared series stars some amazingly talented and recognizable voices for the fans. Joss Carter will be in the suit for Red Guy while Pelling will be providing the voice. Sloan will be Mrs. Grenald and Mudpile. Josh Elwell will be acting as the lead puppeteer, with Baker Terry as Yellow Guy, Duck Guy, Mean Steve, Mayor Pigface, and Big Ian. Music will be done by Pelling as well. Blink industries in the U.K. are in charge of production for the series.

On the Don't Hug Me I'm Scared website it describes the series as "'Don't Hug Me I'm Scared' is a sensation. Over five years and six episodes, the series has gone from viral hit to genuine cult phenomenon. Having racked up over 190 million views with fans and accolades from every corner of the globe, 'Don't Hug Me I'm Scared' has proven it is a consistently fascinating, defiantly weird, and exceptionally well-made series unlike any other." There are plenty of little details in the teaser "FLY" offering both a cryptic and insanely interesting glimpse at what might be ahead for fans. The existential puppet nightmare is just beginning again, so catch up before the September arrival.