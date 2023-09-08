Posted in: Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, doom patrol, max, preview

Doom Patrol Final Episodes Still Listed for Fall 2023: More Details

While no date was set, a new fall preview guide that was released earlier lists the final episodes of Max's Doom Patrol arriving in the fall.

January 2023 was a rough month for fans of MAX's Doom Patrol and Titans. That's when they learned that both shows wouldn't be returning after their respective fourth seasons. But the month would prove twice as rough for Doom Patrol fans, with the midseason finale airing at the start of the year – and no word yet on when the remaining episodes would screen. At least with Titans, the fans had a sense of closure by the end of May. And with that wait without a date, the dumpster fires of random speculation started targeting DC Studios Co-Heads James Gunn & Peter Safran for blame – though decisions on both shows were finalized well before Gunn & Safran came aboard. In fact, Gunn pushed back on reports from July that the remaining episodes were being shelved. Now – thanks to EW's preview of what's set to hit our screens this fall – we're learning some more details – with the final episodes still listed as arriving this "Fall."

In addition, the midseason return will pick up right from the midseason finale. Yup, in the pocket dimension Orqwith – as Jane (Diane Guerrero) and Robotman (Brendan Fraser/Riley Shanahan) fight to keep their vitality out of the hands (???) of the force known as Immortus. "The show creator [Jeremy Carver] really wanted to present Orqwith to the fans because they've been talking about it since season 1," midseason return episode director Bosede William shared. "So we worked very closely with the production designer to put it together and figure out – what was the lighting going to be? How big were the bones? What were the flowers going to look like? There were so many details. It was really fun putting together that world."

"To our wonderfully supportive partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and DC Studios, thank you for indulging us these past four seasons. Also, what were you smoking? To our brilliant cast, indomitable crew, fearless writing staff, and, most of all, to our beautiful fans: thank you all the more. You made this a once-in-a-lifetime ride," shared Doom Patrol showrunner Jeremy Carver in a statement from earlier this year when news of the series' end was officially confirmed.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!