Douglas is Cancelled: Karen Gillan TikTok Brings "Selfie" Flashbacks

Karen Gillan posted a TikTok video for the new Steven Moffat-penned series Douglas is Cancelled, reminding us of her underrated show Selfie.

The Artist Formerly Known as Amy Pond from Doctor Who and Nebula from Guardians of the Galaxy Karen Gillan has posted a TikTok dance video from the set of her new Steven Moffat-penned show Douglas is Cancelled. Of course, she would!

In Douglas Is Cancelled, Hugh Bonneville plays a middle-aged and widely respected news anchor called Douglas Bellowes, while Karen Gillan stars as his canny sidekick Madeline. Douglas lives a perfect life. He enjoys his privileged status as a national treasure and host of the current affairs show "Live at Six" while off-air, he shares a harmonious home with his wife Sheila, a newspaper editor. But their world is turned upside down when, at a family wedding, he's overheard making an "ill-advised joke." As a guest threatens to expose Douglas on social media, the rumor mill goes into overdrive and sparks off a digital storm that quickly upends his life and career. With her 2 million social media followers, tech-savvy co-anchor Madeline could throw Douglas a lifeline by posting in his defense … but will she?

So Karen Gillan is practically becoming her character in the show!

"Getting a lot of solid work done on this set #douglasiscancelled is a new TV show coming to @ITVX soon! Written by my old friend Steven Moffat and starring my daughter in another universe: Alex Kingston. And as Douglas we have the amazing Hugh Bonneville. #behindthescenes #setlife #production #robbiewilliams ♬ Rock DJ – Robbie Williams"

This reminds us of the criminally underrated 2014 ABC sitcom Selfie which starred not only Gillan and John Cho but also David Harewood before he went on to Supergirl and the CW DC Universe. A poignant but hysterical comedy that's a take-off of George Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion (which inspired My Fair Lady) that probably chose the wrong title for itself. It was funnier than the cringey "trying to be current" title suggested and had things to say about trauma and narcissism. Karen Gillan worked bloody hard on that show. It was her first big gig after leaving Doctor Who and her first US TV series, and it was one of the few times Cho got to play a romantic comedy lead. Look, we're not into doing fillers, so we might as well give you interesting stuff while you're here.

Douglas is Cancelled will stream in the UK on ITVX.

