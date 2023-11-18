Posted in: TV | Tagged: bbc studios, comedy, doctor who, Douglas is Cancelled, hugh bonneville, ITVX, Karen Gillen, steven moffat

Douglas is Cancelled: Steven Moffat Sets Upcoming New Comedy-Drama

We don't know if Steven Moffat is returning for Doctor Who, but we do know that his new show is a comedy-drama called Douglas is Cancelled.

Article Summary Steven Moffat's new comedy-drama 'Douglas is Cancelled' features Hugh Bonneville.

Karen Gillan reunites with Moffat, playing a social media-savvy co-anchor.

The show explores cancel culture, triggered by a controversial joke at a wedding.

Cast includes Alex Kingston and Nick Mohammed, and is directed by Ben Palmer.

While Steven Moffat continues to tease (or is it troll?) fans on whether he's writing for the new series of Doctor Who, Variety announced that his next project is Douglas is Cancelled, a new comedy-drama starring Downton Abby's Hugh Bonneville and Karen Gillan. Karen who? Oh, she was formerly of Doctor Who and Guardians of the Galaxy, and they both previously worked together with Moffat on Doctor Who. Fancy that.

Douglas Is Cancelled is about – surprise! – cancel culture. Hugh Bonneville plays a middle-aged and widely respected news anchor called Douglas Bellowes, while Gillan stars as his canny sidekick Madeline. Douglas lives a perfect life. He enjoys his privileged status as a national treasure and host of the current affairs show "Live at Six" while off-air, he shares a harmonious home with his wife Sheila, a newspaper editor. But their world is turned upside down when, at a family wedding, he's overheard making an "ill-advised joke." As a guest threatens to expose Douglas on social media, the rumor mill goes into overdrive and sparks off a digital storm that quickly upends his life and career. With her 2 million social media followers, tech-savvy co-anchor Madeline could throw Douglas a lifeline by posting in his defense … but will she? "To torment a man, let alone a man named Douglas, for four episodes — armed with the writing of Steven Moffat — is a great privilege that I'm going to enjoy every minute of," Gillan said. She certainly knows Moffat's special skill is all about torturing his characters for maximum comedy and drama. Bonneville added, "Working again with a director like Ben, on Steven's acidly witty script, with an ensemble of this calibre, is as daunting as it is exciting." The four-part series, which has just gone into production in London, was written by Moffatt and produced by Hartswood Films in association with SkyShowtime and BBC Studios Distribution. It will premiere on U.K. streamer ITVX. Ben Miles, Alex Kingston (who will not be playing River Song, alas), Nick Mohammed from Ted Lasso, and Simon Russell Beale are also in the cast. Ben Palmer of The Inbetweeners is directing the series. it's like a mini Doctor Who cast reunion! "I just sat down and wrote this," Moffat said. "Didn't even tell anyone what I was doing. And now it's all happening, thanks to the amazing Sue Vertue (renowned TV producer and, in a rare moment of weakness, my wife). I can't quite believe we've managed to get the mighty Hugh Bonneville involved as Douglas and that we've lured my old friend Karen Gillan back from Hollywood to play Madeline. And if that's not enough, we've got Ben Miles, Alex Kingston, Nick Mohammed, and Simon Russell Beale. It's the kind of cast that makes you terrified about stepping into the room."

