Drag Race Holland Season 1 Benefits from Satisfying Three-Way: Review

Welcome back to another week of Drag Race Holland! This week sees the competition really getting spicy and the drama getting ridiculous – I mean what else did you expect, the drag queens to sit around a campfire and hold hands singing songs and braiding each other's hair? This week's runway is "shine bright like a diamond" (sorry, Rihanna – they're not walking to your song) and it shines and sparkles to the high heavens, honey. For the maxi-challenge, they were split into two teams and given a master class in voguing by Amber Vineyard, then faced off against each other in a dance battle.

Oh my, Madness! – Madame Madness just shaved her beard and I am shook. I love bearded drag (thank you Eurovision and Conchita Wurst), but it's kinda cool seeing her commitment to not only the competition and showing the judges versatility, but also to gender expression and proving that it's how you choose to express yourself that matters and that can change. Envy Peru won this week, and rightly so – her runway studio 54 look was absolutely sickening. I mean, it displayed her assets so perfectly and she was dripping in diamonds.

Janey Jacke, Sederginne, and ChelseaBoy are all safe this week with both their performance and runway, though Sederginne did stand out, winning the attention of Amber. Speaking of her – there was a bit of drama backstage before the runway with her nearly passing out – it was quickly resolved though and she walked a completely comical and fashionable runway and it was great. Ma'Ma Queen continues to dominate the competition this week as her group won. However, that wasn't enough to keep her out of the bottom in an insane lip sync twist. Miss Abby OMG continued to serve the exact same looks this week and it bored me…and the judges, too. It landed her in the bottom lip-syncing…though that's not all.

In a first for Drag Race Holland, we have a three-way lip sync battle between Ma'Ma Queen, Miss Abby OMG, and Madame Madness. They duked it out over Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" and I love this song and the intense battle that accompanied it. Sadly, it was Madame Madness's time to leave the competition, and while I will be bummed not to see her in the competition anymore, I get it. I love her drag to bits and pieces but in the end, it just wasn't as solid and polished as the other queens.

Who did you want to see win the first-ever title and crown? The competition is heating up – tune into Drag Race Holland on WOW Presents Plus and keep coming back here for updates on every episode and all the drama.