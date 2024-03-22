Posted in: Anime, TV | Tagged: Akira Toriyama, dragon ball, saudi arabia

Dragon Ball: Saudi Arabia Planning Theme Park; Early Details Released

Dragon Ball fans will have a new destination to travel to, as the mega-popular manga & anime will get its own theme park in Saudi Arabia.

Dragon Ball fans have been through the wringer the last few weeks, though this news should put a smile on their face. The mega-popular anime is getting its very own theme park built in Saudi Arabia. yes, that is a hike for most, but I am sure that fans will make the trek. The park will be built in Qiddiya, just outside the capital of Riyadh. This news sadly comes after the March 1st death of Akira Toriyama, who created the Dragon Ball universe. He was 68. Variety had the news of the theme park being built.

Dragon Ball Theme Park Should Be A Crowd-Pleaser

Based on the Variety article, the theme park will encompass "more than 500,000 square meters (310,00 square miles) and feature seven different areas recreating various iconic locales from the original series, such as Kame House, Capsule Corporation, and Beerus's Planet" (with a sit location that's reportedly "more than double the size of Florida's Disney World." Attendees of the theme park can expect five state-of-the-art rides as part of its lineup of more than 30 attractions, according to a statement released by Toei Animation -with "Dragon Ball"-themed hotels and restaurants also planned.

I mean, how could you be mad about this, unless it is because, for most of us, this is half a world away? My question: how in the world are you going to come up with 30 attractions based on Dragon Ball? Granted, I have never read the books, and only briefly watched the anime with my little brother, but it seemed to me that would be a tall task. Hopefully, they are not just amusement rides with screens like a lot of the new ones in theme parks around the world, and are more immersive than that.

No timetable for the opening of the park was given at this time.

