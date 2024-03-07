Posted in: Anime, Comics, Crunchyroll, Manga, TV | Tagged: Akira Toriyama, anime, Bird Studios, dr. slump, dragon ball, Dragon Quest, manga, video games

Dragon Ball Manga Creator Akira Toriyama Passes Away, Age 68

Manga legend Akira Toriyama, creator of Dr. Slump, the Dragon Ball franchise, and much more, has passed away, at the age of 68.

Akira Toriyama, creator of the Dragon Ball manga and its spinoffs Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Super, and many other manga classics, has passed away at the age of 68. It goes without saying how Toriyama's work would serve as the foundation for a global franchise that would result in hugely popular anime series & films, video games, and so much more. The cause of death was an acute subdural hematoma. His family announced that he passed on March 1st, and a private funeral was held.

Toriyama first came to fame in 1980 with his hit manga series Dr. Slump, which also spawned a hit anime series, but it was Dragon Ball that shot him to fame and success. His manga Sand Land was adapted into an anime feature film on August 20, 2023, with an anime series that will premiere on March 20 this year. He was also the character designer for the Dragon Quest, Chrono Trigger, and Blue Dragon video games. This man has been a bigger part of your childhood than you realise.

Toriyama's company, Bird Studios, issued a public statement via a letter that was shared on social media on the morning of March 8th via the official Dragon Ball x/Twitter account.

"Dear Friends and Partners, We are deeply saddened to inform you that Manga Creator Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1st due to acute subdural hematoma. He was in age of 68. It's our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm. Also, he would have many more things to achieve. However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world. Thanks to the effort of so many people around the world, he has been able to continue his creative activities for more than 45 years. We hope that Akira Toriyama's unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come. We inform you this sad news, with gratefulness for your kindness during this lifetime. Funeral service was held with his family with very few relatives. Following his wishes for tranquility, we respectfully inform you that we would not accept flowers, condolence gifts, visiting, offerings and others. Also, we ask you to refrain from conducting interviews with his family. Future plan for commemorate gathering is not decided, we will let you know when it's confirmed. We deeply thank you for your understanding and support as always."

Toriyama had been working on a new anime series, Dragon Ball Daima, designing the characters and the series' storyline when he passed.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!