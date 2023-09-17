Posted in: CBS, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: amptp, drew barrymore, SAG-AFTRA, The Drew Barrymore Show, wga

Drew Barrymore Announces No Talk Show Return Until WGA Strike Ends

Drew Barrymore took to social media today to announce that The Drew Barrymore Show will not return until after the WGA strike is resolved.

After a week that saw the actress/talk show host facing backlash from fans, members of the entertainment industry, and others over her decision to resume tapings of The Drew Barrymore Show while the WGA strike rolls on, Drew Barrymore removed her previous Instagram posts on the mater heading into the weekend. Earlier today, we learned the follow-up to that move, with Barrymore taking to Instagram to announce that her talk show's return will be held off until after the strike is resolved. "I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show's premiere until the strike is over. I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today," Barrymore wrote. "We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon." CBS Media Ventures issued the follow-up statement: "We support Drew's decision to pause the show's return and understand how complex and difficult this process has been for her."

Here's a look at Barrymore's post from earlier today announcing the decision:

Drew Barrymore Explains Bringing Back Talk Show Amid WGA Strike

"I made a choice to walk away from the MTV, film, and television awards because I was the host, and it had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with, which was studios, streamers, film, and television. It was also in the first week of the strike, and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers. And to be clear, our talk show actually wrapped on April 20th, so we never had to shut down the show. However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show that may have my name on it, but this is bigger than just me," Barrymore wrote in her explanation for bringing the show back on the air that went live last weekend, looking to explain her decision to step away from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards back in May and contrast it with her decision now.

Barrymore continued, "I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real-time. I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience. I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility."

