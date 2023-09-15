Posted in: ABC, CBS, CW, Fox, NBC, TV | Tagged: drew barrymore, SAG-AFTRA, The Drew Barrymore Show, wga, writers' strike

Drew Barrymore Takes Down Talk Show Return Post, Response Video

Hours after posting it, Drew Barrymore removed both her response video post & original post announcing that her talk show would be returning.

Earlier today, actress/talk show host Drew Barrymore took to Instagram with a tearful video in an effort to explain her decision to resume tapings of her talk show this week even as the WGA strike continues. "I believe there's nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it OK. I wanted to own a decision so that it wasn't a PR-protected situation, and I would just take full responsibility for my actions," Barrymore shared. "I know there is just nothing I can do that will make this OK to those that it is not OK with. I fully accept that. I fully understand that. There are so many reasons why this is so complex, and I just want everyone to know my interns have never been in a place to upset or hurt anymore. It's not who I am," added Barrymore. But now, both that video and the initial post announcing the return of The Drew Barrymore Show have been pulled down after reactions to the video showed that it was enflaming a new round of pushback. In addition, CBS Media Ventures issued a statement in support of Barrymore and her talk show team – here's a look.

"As 'The Drew Barrymore Show' returns with original episodes on Monday, we are very mindful and sensitive to the complex circumstances surrounding the show's return, and we will be in full compliance with all our labor agreements and any strike rules. Our host works under a separate agreement with SAG-AFTRA ("The Network Code") that allows Drew and other daytime hosts to continue hosting the show," wrote a spokesperson for CBS Media Ventures (which produces The Drew Barrymore Show). "While our show has been largely an unscripted talk show from the beginning, the new shows we are producing this season will be completely unscripted until the strike ends. No one on our staff will fill a writing position. If you watch the show, it is obvious that Drew has always brought raw, unfiltered, spontaneous, open and honest conversations to her viewers and that will continue. The show also moves forward with important consideration to our staff and crew, comprised of over 150 people, as well as our loyal viewers. We fully support Drew and her entire team 100%."

The @DrewBarrymoreTV Show is a WGA covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers. The Guild has, and will continue to, picket struck shows that are in production during the strike. Any writing on "The Drew Barrymore Show" is in violation of WGA strike rules. — Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) September 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Drew Barrymore Explains Bringing Back Talk Show Amid WGA Strike

"I made a choice to walk away from the MTV, film, and television awards because I was the host, and it had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with, which was studios, streamers, film, and television. It was also in the first week of the strike, and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers. And to be clear, our talk show actually wrapped on April 20th, so we never had to shut down the show. However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show that may have my name on it, but this is bigger than just me," Barrymore wrote in her explanation for bringing the show back on the air that went live on Sunday, looking to explain her decision to step away from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards back in May and contrast it with her decision now.

Barrymore continued, "I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real-time. I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience. I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility."

