Drew McIntyre Returns at WWE Money in the Bank Dashing AEW Hopes

Drew McIntyre returned WWE Money in the Bank, crushing the dreams of AEW fans hoping he would jump ship and making The Chadster's day!

🥳 Well, folks, it turns out The Chadster's prayers have been answered! Wrestling fans were gifted with a spectacle at WWE Money in the Bank event tonight. The beloved superstar Drew McIntyre made a shocking return after the Intercontinental Championship match between Gunther and Matt Riddle. Talk about a way to prove once and for all that WWE is better than AEW! 🤩

Dang, it was quite a sight to see McIntyre stare down Gunther post-victory and then stop him cold with a Claymore. The roar from the crowd at the O2 Arena in London had The Chadster practically whooping with joy! WWE always knows how to give fans what they really want, unlike *some* other companies. 😉

There'd been rumors swirling like a furious tornado that McIntyre had some kind of creative disagreements with WWE. Gawd, just the thought of McIntyre joining that make-believe wrestling company AEW gives The Chadster the cold sweats. It would be like McIntyre had literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back. 🥵

But let's give credit where it's due, McIntyre is smarter than that. The man understands which company respects the wrestling business and chose to honor WWE's legacy instead. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business, for anyone to think about moving to AEW. 😤

No doubt about it, this return is a mighty blow against that pesky billionaire, Tony Khan. The Chadster likes to imagine Khan slumped in his chair, face drained off color, as McIntyre's powerful kick slings Gunther across the ring. Auughh man! So unfair how WWE manages to bring the heat every single time! 😎

AEW must be scrambling right now, wondering how to respond to this grand display of WWE's unmatchable prowess. It's plain to see that Tony Khan and his team just don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. They're so caught up in their gimmicks, they've lost sight of what true wrestling should be. That's why WWE remains the industry standard, no matter how hard Khan tries to upset that balance.

Perhaps now Khan can finally focus on fixing his own mess and stop obsessing over The Chadster. The Chadster shouldn't have to suffer sleepless nights because of some billionaire's personal vendetta. Just the other day, Keighleyanne suggested The Chadster should switch off the AEW shows, maybe drive around in the ol' Mazda Miata, blaring some Smashmouth. But what does she know? She just doesn't get how deeply the wrestling business runs in The Chadster's veins. 🚗💨 🎶

Still, one has to wonder if other unbiased journalists like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, or Mike Coppinger feel the same pressure. Are they, too, dealing with their loved ones—like that guy Gary for Keighleyanne—preferring to text rather than be part of an earth-shattering moment in wrestling history? 🤔

In conclusion, The Chadster raises his White Claw seltzer and toasts to Drew McIntyre and WWE, the true sovereign of the wrestling world!🍹In the words of the British in honor of Money in the Bank in London, cheerio AEW, better luck next time! 😅

