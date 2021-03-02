Drew McIntyre Wants to Fight Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania last year, and it kicked off a one-year plan for the Scottish WWE Superstar. Unfortunately, in the words of another great Scotsman, Robert Burns: "The best laid schemes o' mice an' men. Gang aft a-gley." McIntyre lost his championship to The Miz at Elimination Chamber, and Miz lost it to Bobby Lashley on WWE Raw las night. But McIntyre can still get things back on track: all he needs is to get a WrestleMania main event match with Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

McIntyre appeared on Raw Talk after the show went off the air last night to issue a challenge to Bobby Lashley. Asked by host Kayla Braxton if he feels naked without the WWE Championship, McIntyre admitted he does. "Yeah, it is. This is coming from a guy who only wears a kilt and no shirt 100 percent of the time: I feel naked without it."

But he quickly got down to business: "I've spent the year as WWE champion. I had very clear goals in my head of making it from last WrestleMania, despite a three week blip, all the way through to this year's WrestleMania as WWE Champion. And as I talked about earlier, Miz and Lashley screwed that up, but there's no way I'm not going to work my way into that main event at WrestleMania. I don't care what I have to do. I've proved time and time again Drew McIntyre will do the impossible."

McIntyre did admit he wasn't surprised Lashley defeated The Miz, but the reasons why only make McInture want a title match more: "I mean, if I was gonna place a bet on the match, I certainly would have bet everything on Lashley. He's worked hard for it. The man is an absolute animal in every possible way. In the gym, in the ring. I've faced him in the past. You know, he's earned this moment, and the idea of Drew McIntyre vs. Lashley is pretty big for me and feels like a significant match for Raw, and if it happens on the biggest stage of all, that'd be just fine with me. I'm gonna give a piece of advice to Lashley though as somebody that's been a champion for a very long time. There's a lot of pressures that come with being champion. You know, Miz found them pretty quick. I'm sure he was awake every single night after he screwed me out of the title. Cold sweats, waking up, phone ringing, jumping. Tonight, he tried to figure out a way to get out of the match. Lashley's not gonna be worried about the physical aspect like Miz was, but you surround yourself with a bunch of associates, a bunch of friends, they get a little bit jealous, suddenly the friends want what you got. And that brings me to my former best friend, Sheamus. So just watch your buddies, Lashley. Bit of free advice."

Will Drew McIntyre get his wish and face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania. Probably. What else are they gonna do? Bring back Goldberg again? Crap, nobody tell them we said that.