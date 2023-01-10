Dungeons & Dragons 8-Episode Live-Action Series Lands at Paramount+ Paramount+ gave a series order for a live-action Dungeons & Dragons series, with Rawson Marshall Thurber writing/directing the pilot.

So if you've been following the timeline when it comes to Hasbro's Entertainment One (eOne, its film/television wing) and Paramount Pictures' live-action series adaptation of the global phenomenon that is the Dungeons & Dragons fantasy role-playing game franchise, then you know it was close to a year ago that we learned Rawson Marshall Thurber (Red Notice, We're The Millers) had been tapped to pen the pilot & direct the first episode. And then, the business side of things kicked in as headlines announced that Hasbro was looking to sell off eOne and concentrate on its gaming focus moving forward. With that in play, many wondered how that would impact the project but after today? It sounds like things are just fine, with Paramount+ giving the series an 8-episode, straight-to-series order (with Deadline Hollywood first reporting exclusively). Gabriel Marano, eOne's EVP Scripted Television, will oversee the project on behalf of the production company. The series is in addition to the upcoming feature film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, directed by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley and premiering at the end of this March.

"So deeply thrilled about this. Grew up playing the pnp version (LVL 13 lawful good paladin, holla!), enjoyed the heck outta [DDO Unlimited] — learned to tell stories through (always) being the DM. Boyhood dreams do come true, ya'll. Can't wait to get cracking," Thurber wrote in a tweet shortly after the news broke last year, expressing his excitement over joining the project as well as also offering his D&D "street cred" to the fans who took to Google to start learning as much about him as they possibly can. Here's a look at the original tweet:

So deeply thrilled about this. Grew up playing the pnp version (lvl 13 lawful good paladin, holla!), enjoyed the heck outta @DDOUnlimited — learned to tell stories through (always) being the DM. Boyhood dreams do come true, ya'll. Can't wait to get cracking. https://t.co/ZkBXr5mkoX — Rawson Thurber (@RawsonThurber) February 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet