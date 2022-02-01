Dungeons & Dragons: Rawson Marshall Thurber Tapped to Spearhead Series

As cable networks & streaming services continue keeping an eye on how the project is progressing for a chance to snap up the rights, Paramount and Hasbro's filmed entertainment studio Entertainment One (eOne) announced a big name was coming aboard its upcoming live-action "Dungeons & Dragons" series. With the multimedia studio and global toy company looking to expand the D&D brand into series & film, Rawson Marshall Thurber (Red Notice, We're The Millers) has been tapped to creatively oversee the adaptation of Hasbro's popular fantasy role-playing game franchise from Wizards of the Coast. The deal not only sees Thurber writing and directing the pilot script but also executive producing the hour-long series (with John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein directing a feature film starring Chris Pine and Rege-Jean Page, which recently wrapped filming). In early 2021, it was reported that Derek Kolstad (John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum) was one of a number of writers who were writing and developing pitches for a live-action take on the global gaming phenomenon.

"So deeply thrilled about this. Grew up playing the pnp version (LVL 13 lawful good paladin, holla!), enjoyed the heck outta [DDO Unlimited] — learned to tell stories through (always) being the DM. Boyhood dreams do come true, ya'll. Can't wait to get cracking," Thurber wrote in a tweet shortly after the news broke (exclusively via Deadline Hollywood) expressing his excitement over joining the project as well as also offering his D&D "street cred" to the fans who took to Google to start learning as much about him as they possibly can.

