Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Dutton Ranch, yellowstone

Dutton Ranch Teaser: Beth & Rip "Yellowstone" Spinoff Set for May 15

Set for May 15th, here's an official teaser and images for Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser-starring "Yellowstone" spinoff, Dutton Ranch.

Article Summary Dutton Ranch, a Yellowstone spinoff starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, premieres May 15th on Paramount+.

Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler face fresh threats as they start anew in South Texas after leaving Yellowstone.

Official teaser and first-look images showcase intense showdowns and dramatic new storylines for fans.

Created by Chad Feehan, the series brings together top talent and continues Taylor Sheridan’s universe.

We've seen what Luke Grimes' Kayce has been up to post-"Yellowstone" over on CBS's Marshals, and now we're getting our best look yet at what the future holds for Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser's Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler. Set to hit Paramount+ and the Paramount Networks with a two-episode premiere on Friday, May 15th, we're getting a look at the first official image gallery, teaser, and official overview for Dutton Ranch.

As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together – far from the ghosts of Yellowstone – they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul. Joining Reilly and Hauser are co-stars Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca, Natalie Alyn Lind, and Academy Award nominees Ed Harris and Annette Bening.

Created by executive producer and showrunner Chad Feehan and based on characters created by executive producers Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Paramount+'s Dutton Ranch is also executive produced by David C. Glasser, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, and Keith Cox. In addition to executive producing, Voros also directed multiple episodes this season, including the premiere episodes and the season finale. Greg Yaitanes, Jessica Lowrey, and Phil Abraham also served as directors this season. The "Yellowstone" spinoff series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios.

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