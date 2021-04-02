Dynamite Next Week: Inner Circle Returns for Final Ratings Battle

Next week's episode of AEW Dynamite will be the final ratings battle of the Wedensday Night Wars. AEW has won pretty much every night since the start of the war, but the final NXT will be a Takeover and it will take place during WrestleMania week, so there's a real chance NXT could walk away with a win in the final outing. It wouldn't necessarily take away the sweetness of victory for AEW, but it might taint it just a little bit.
So AEW is pulling out all the stops for next week's episode of Dynamite. Jon Moxley will team with the Young Bucks to take on Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers, a cross-promotional battle that could easily serve as a PPV main event. Darby Allin will defend the TNT Championship besides, Jurassic Express will face Bear Country in a match themed to the release of Godzilla vs. Kong on media partner Warner Media's HBO Max streaming service. And Tay Conti will take on The Bunny. Plus, more matches will surely be announced by next week.
But will it be enough to stop NXT from scoring the final point in the long ratings war? We'll find out soon enough.
Check out an image gallery of the matches below (thanks to Fite TV for the screencaps).
In a match apparently sponsored by Godzilla vs. Kong, Jurassic Express will take on Bear Country on AEW Dynamite next week, April 7th.
Following up on a hardcore beatdown delivered to Pinnacle in their locker room, The Inner Circle will officially return on AEW Dynamite next week, April 7th.
Darby Allin will defend the TNT Championship against JD Drake on AEW Dynamite next week, April 7th.
The Bunny (backed by Matt Hardy, The Butcher, and The Blade) will take on Tay Conti (backed by The Dark Order) on AEW Dynamite next week, April 7th.
Jon Moxley and The Young Bucks will team up to take on Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers on AEW Dynamite next week, April 7th. Does he have a pair of superkicks in his future?
