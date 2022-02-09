Early Edition: CBS Orders Female-Fronted Fantasy Reboot Series Pilot

CBS is looking to reboot the '90s fantasy newspaper drama Early Edition that originally starred Kyle Chandler. The reboot that features a female lead comes from Citadel executive producer Melissa Glenn, DeVon Franklin, and Bob Brush, who developed the original. The series follows an ambitious but uncompromising journalist who starts receiving tomorrow's newspaper today and finds herself in the complicated business of changing the news instead of reporting it.

Early Edition Reboot Details

Glenn, who also wrote for the Hawaii Five-O CBS reboot, Beauty and the Beast, and Zoo, will serve as executive producers with Franklin, Brush, and Franklin Entertainment's Jenna Nicholson. The Early Edition reboot comes from Sony Pictures Television and Affirm Television. The original, created by Ian Abrams, Patrick Q. Page, and Vik Rubenfeld, ran on CBS from 1996-2000 for four seasons across 90 episodes. Set in Chicago, Chandler played Gary Hobson, who received the Chicago Sun-Times a day in advance and tries to prevent the tragedies described in the newspaper. It also starred Shanesia Davis-Williams, Fisher Stevens, and Kristy Swanson.

Notable Guest Stars and Kyle Chandler Since Early Edition

During Early Edition's original run, the series garnered two Emmy nominations. There is no report to indicate if any of the original cast will be involved in the reboot. Notable guest stars include Louis Gossett Jr., Anna Chlumsky, Felicity Huffman, Jane Krakowski, Pauley Perrette, Michael Shannon, and Cynthia Nixon. Chandler's went on to have notable roles in TV shows like Grey's Anatomy, Friday Night Lights, Bloodline, Catch-22, Mayor of Kingstown, and currently stars in the upcoming Showtime series Super Pumped opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Elisabeth Shue, and Uma Thurman. On the theatrical side, he's also in starred in Warner Bros' Godzilla franchise, The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), Zero Dark Thirty (2012), Argo (2012), and Super 8 (2011) / Deadline Hollywood.