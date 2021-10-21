Super Pumped: Uma Thurman is Arianna Huffington for Showtime Anthology

Uma Thurman will be starring opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kyle Chandler in Showtime's Super Pumped. The Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress will appear in the first installment of the anthology series from Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien. Based on Mike Isaac's bestselling book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, the series tells the story of the ride-sharing company that stands out as both a marvel and cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable circumstances.

Super Pumped Production Details

The series will initially focus on Travis Kalanick (Gordon-Levitt), Uber's hard-charging CEO who ultimately was ousted in a boardroom coup, it will chronicle the roller-coaster ride of the transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. Thurman will play media mogul The Huffington Post co-founder Arianna Huffington, who was also a Uber board member. Super Pumped also stars Elisabeth Shue, Kerry Bishé, Jon Bass, Bridget Gao Hollitt. and Babak Tafti.

Other Projects from Uma Thurman

Each season of Super Pumped will explore a business and how its revolutionary ideas shaped the landscape and culture. Koppelman, Levien, and Beth Schacter will serve as writers, executive producers, and showrunners. Joining them to EP are Isaac, Paul Schiff, Stephen Schiff, and Allyce Ozarski. Best known for her appearances in Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction (1994), Thurman's also appeared on the TV series Chambers for Netflix and the indie comedy The War with Grandpa (2020). She's currently filming the upcoming thriller TV series Suspicion for AppleTV+ and wrapped production on Hollywood Stargirl for Disney+. The star was nominated for an Oscar in her supporting role in the 1994 film and received an Emmy nod for Best Guest Actress in her role of the NBC's series Smash. (Deadline Hollywood)