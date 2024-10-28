Posted in: MGM Television, streaming, TV | Tagged: earth abides, mgm

Earth Abides: MGM+ Previews Ludwig, Dukes-Starring Sci-Fi Series

MGM+ released an official trailer for Showrunner/Writer Todd Komarnicki's Alexander Ludwig and Jessica Frances Dukes-starring Earth Abides.

Based on George R. Stewart's classic sci-fi novel of the same name, MGM+ and Showrunner, Writer, and EP Todd Komarnicki's Alexander Ludwig (STARZ's Heels) and Jessica Frances Dukes (Ozark)-starring Earth Abides got a major rollout earlier today. Along with the official trailer, image gallery, and key art poster, it was announced that the streaming series is set for a two-episode launch on December 1st at 9 pm ET/PT. When a plague of unprecedented virulence sweeps the globe, the human race is all but wiped out. In the aftermath, as the great machine of civilization slowly and inexorably breaks down, only a few shattered survivors remain to struggle against the slide into extinction. Joining Ludwig and Dukes are Aaron Tveit, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, Elyse Levesque, Luisa D'Oliveira, Birkett Turton, Hilary McCormack, and Jenna Berman.

"It has been an absolute thrill to adapt George Stewart's sci-fi classic. And an even greater honor to deliver a show that is custom-built for our moment in history. Because amidst all the wild adventure and story twists and turns, 'Earth Abides' provides proof that the one way forward for humanity is…love," shared Komarnicki. Now, here's a look at the image gallery that was released along with the trailer (which is waiting for you above):

Written and executive-produced by Showrunner Todd Komarnicki, MGM+'s upcoming Earth Abides is directed by Bronwen Hughes (Episodes 101 and 102), Rachel Leiterman (Episodes 103 and 104), and Stephen Campanelli (Episodes 105 and 106). In addition to Komarnicki, the series is also executive-produced by Kearie Peak, Michael Phillips, and Juliana Maio. MGM+ is available nationwide through cable, telco, satellite, digital distribution channels and the MGM+ app. For more info about the current MGM+ lineup, go to the main site or follow MGM+ on X , Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

