Edge Destroys Demon in History-Making Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania Edge and The Demon Finn Balor battled it out in 🔥Hell in a Cell🔥, making WrestleMania history! Read The Chadster's review!

The Chadster is so grateful that you've chosen to read his WrestleMania coverage instead of the biased, pro-AEW coverage found on other websites. Auughh man, it's just so unfair how other wrestling journalists let their personal preferences cloud their judgment!

As for tonight's Hell in a Cell match between Edge and The Demon Finn Balor, The Chadster would typically complain about how hardcore matches like this go against his preference for wrestling with a lot of rules. However, The Chadster knows that WWE is going above and beyond to weather the nonstop onslaught from Tony Khan and his billions of dollars and personal vendetta against him. So, let's focus on the greatest night in the history of professional wrestling!

This Hell in a Cell match was the culmination of a long-running feud between Edge and Balor. Edge sought to put an end to The Judgment Day faction he had created, and Balor's transformation into "The Demon" added an extra layer of intensity to the rivalry.

The match itself was a brutal display of violence and emotion. From Balor's early bloodshed to the heart-stopping moment when Edge dodged the Coup de Gras and sent Balor crashing through a table, The Chadster couldn't help but feel a sense of catharsis as he watched Edge overcome his nemesis.

The Chadster has no doubt that this Hell in a Cell match will go down as the greatest wrestling match of all time. The Chadster is honored to have been able to witness it, and he knows that AEW could never hope to do anything that compares to this incredible spectacle.

However, The Chadster must address one more complaint. The impact of Balor bleeding in this match would have been so much more significant if Jon Moxley didn't spend every week making bloodshed a regular occurrence on AEW TV. Blood should be reserved for special moments and only on WWE programming. AEW cheapening violence is just another way they subtly try to ruin everything The Chadster loves about wrestling. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster and his relentless attempts to destroy his life have gone too far. But The Chadster will continue to soldier on, providing unbiased wrestling journalism for all his readers.

