Elite Defeat Dark Order to Become Trios Champions at AEW All Out

In the second match of AEW All Out, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega battled the Dark Order and Hangman Page, who desperately wanted to help his friends become the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions. And things were going well… until Page accidentally delivered the Buckshot Lariat to John Silver, costing his team the match.

Page was furious with himself after the match, and the story between him and his former Elite teammates isn't over. But the tournament is over and AEW has its first-ever Trios champs.

For more results and highlights from All Out, head to Bleeding Cool's live coverage hub for the show. Here's the full card for the PPV:

AEW All Out Full Card

AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk

vs. AEW Interim Women's World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Bake r vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter

vs. r vs. vs. AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Swerve in Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed

vs. TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Athena

vs. AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Final Match: The Elite vs. Dark Order

vs. Daniel Garcia on a Pole Match: Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson

vs. Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

vs. Miro, Darby Allin, and Sting vs. House of Black

and vs. Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

vs. FTR and Wardlow vs. The Motor City Machine Guns and Jay Lethal

and vs. and Casino Ladder Match featuring Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fénix, Rush, Andrade El Idolo, Dante Martin, and "The Joker"

All Out is streaming right now on Bleacher Report (for masochists), Fite (for international viewers), and traditional PPV providers.