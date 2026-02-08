Posted in: NBC, NFL, Opinion, Peacock, Sports, Super Bowl, TV, TV | Tagged: bad bunny, elmo, Super Bowl LX

Elmo Getting Trolled by MAGA Over Bad Bunny/SBLX Love (Seriously)

Sesame Street's Elmo let Bad Bunny know that he was a fan of his Super Bowl LX Halftime Show - and got a wave of MAGA hate in response.

MAGA supporters responded by trolling Elmo online, criticizing Sesame Street as "woke garbage."

Bad Bunny's show celebrated love, Puerto Rican pride, and national unity with energetic performances.

Major guests included Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, and Karol G, making it a true festival halftime show.

We have a feeling that Bad Bunny could give a rat's ass what Donald Trump thought about his performance during the Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show – especially when you have the support of Elmo from Sesame Street. "That Bunny was AMAZING. Elmo thinks he should be called Good Bunny! Elmo loves you, Mr. Good Bunny!" Elmo posted on social media after the halftime performance wrapped. And why wouldn't Elmo love a performance that was positive, energetic, and brought anyone with even a speck of rhythm to their feet to dance? As we mentioned earlier, Trump wasn't a fan – which means that his MAGA lackeys are obligated to feel the same way. Before you even ask, let's jump to the punchline of where this is going because we're afraid that you might be thinking that no one would attack that adorable little felt bastard – and you would be wrong.

"I'm so glad my kids can't stand Sesame Street. Woke garbage." "My kids always instinctively resisted Sesame Street, thank God!" "elmo u couldn't even name one song that was played in that halftime show" (Ed. Note: that's exactly how it was posted – we wouldn't dare change that). "Elmo needs a wellness check." "Shut up, elmo. You had a hand up your butt this whole time. You are not real." Yes, there are people trolling and shit-talking a Sesame Street character on social media. Exactly how bad are things in your life that it's come to that? Did we mention that it's a 3-1/2-year-old Muppet that they're verbally abusing? Here's a look at Elmo's post from shortly after Bad Bunny's performance tonight, showing his support (and apparently pissing off a whole lot of MAGA snowflakes in the process):

That Bunny was AMAZING. Elmo thinks he should be called Good Bunny! Elmo loves you, Mr. Good Bunny! ❤️🎶🐰 — Elmo (@elmo) February 9, 2026 Show Full Tweet

The performance promoted love, family, and the importance of unity and national pride, with Bad Bunny weaving a tapestry founded in love for Puerto Rico and the United States. We got Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny dancing, after Lady Gaga killed it with "Die with a Smile." We had Ricky Martin offering a take on "Hawaii Song." We had Karol G, Cardi B, Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, and more vibing on the on-field set. We had an actual wedding play out as part of the performance – and so much more. It was a true street festival in all of the best ways possible. Here's a look at some of the highlights.

Here's a look at some highlights from tonight's halftime performance:

