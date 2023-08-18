Posted in: Adult Swim, NBC, Opinion, Rick and Morty, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: elon musk, opinion, social media, twitter, x

Elon Musk X-ing Out Blocking on Twitter: "It Makes No Sense" To Him

Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted he's X-ing out the ability for users to block other accounts, claiming that it didn't make sense to him.

Far be it from us to play amateur psychiatrist. And we're not in the business of being anyone's confessional priest, bartender, dominatrix, or any other profession that sees customers willing to vent their innermost thought & feelings to them on a regular basis. But with that said? We can't help feeling that we wouldn't be writing about this if Mark Zuckerberg didn't make him look foolish about the whole fight thing. Because, with the "Thrilla So Vanilla" going down harder than Joe Frazier, it would appear that Twitter owner Elon Musk needs a break from trying to flash his "X" everywhere to make some headlines. In a move that looks like a petty duck, smells like a petty duck, and quacks like a petty duck, Musk announced earlier today that he plans on getting rid of the ability to block Twitter accounts (except in DMs), arguing… wait for it… "it makes no sense." Which is a scary precedent to set and a bad sign of what kind of leader he would be. This makes no sense to me! Begone!

Musk's suggestion? Use the mute feature – proof that Musk might need a remedial course on how his own social media service operates. By blocking, a user gets to restrict the garbage out there from reaching them, checking out their tweets, and following them. Exactly the kind of basic-level protection you would want users to have against s***bags who message them death threats and racist/sexist bile. As for mute, the only benefit is getting an account's posts removed from your timeline – not much else. Some will argue that switching an account to "private" is another viable option – which it is if you're okay with chasing victims into the shadows instead of giving them basic social media protections. Of course, that begs the question of just how many folks have blocked Musk – maybe CEO Linda Yaccarino showed him the numbers? Here's a look at Musk's steaming pile of wisdom from earlier today:

Block is going to be deleted as a "feature", except for DMs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2023 Show Full Tweet

It makes no sense — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2023 Show Full Tweet

