Elsbeth Season 3 Premiere Images: Colbert, Sedaris, Richter & More!

Check out the preview for CBS's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth S03E01: "Yes, And...," with Stephen Colbert, Amy Sedaris, and Andy Richter.

With the third season of CBS and Robert King & Michelle King's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth getting a special premiere on Sunday, October 12th, we're getting our first major look at what's to come with the official overview and image gallery for S03E01: "Yes, And…" Previously, we learned that late-night host Stephen Colbert will play Scotty Bristol, the late-night host of the fictional Way Late with Scotty Bristol. In addition, Amy Sedaris (At Home With Amy Sedaris), Andy Richter (Late Night with Conan O'Brien), and Lindsay Mendez (American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez) are set to guest-star during the opener.

Sedaris's Laurel Hammond-Muntz is the headstrong and devoted head writer and executive producer of the popular late-night talk show Way Late. Richter's Mickey Muntz is the hilarious but long-suffering sidekick to late-night host Scotty Bristol (Colbert) and Laurel's husband. Mendez's Officer Grace Hackett is a hard-working officer and an aspiring stand-up comic when off the clock. When she teams up with Elsbeth for a case focused on the world of comedy, her knowledge of the business comes in handy. Now, here's a look at what's ahead when the hit mystery series returns:

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 1: "Yes, And…" Preview

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 1: "Yes, And…" – Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) dives into the world of late-night comedy when backstage tensions rise between a talk show host (Stephen Colbert), his head writer Laurel (Amy Sedaris), and her on-air sidekick husband, Mickey (Andy Richter). Also, Elsbeth meets a new police officer (Lindsay Mendez) who is an aspiring stand-up comic when off the clock. Written by Jonathan Tolins and directed by Joe Menendez.

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the second season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to catch New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique point of view. The third season also sees David Cross (Mr. Show, Arrested Development) guest-starring as Nolan, a hapless insider trader fresh from a stint in prison who winds up taking hostages in one of New York's best toy stores after the purchase of a rare doll on the black market turns deadly. Julia Fox (Uncut Gems, Adults) guest-stars as Raquel Drabowski, a Staten Island widow who transformed herself into an upscale NYC "Grief Influencer" and reality star on the hit dating series Black Veil.

