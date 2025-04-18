Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: emily in paris

Emily In Paris Season 5 Will Film This Summer…In Rome & Paris

Emily in Paris Season 5 will film this summer, with Paris and Rome as the primary locations. Hopefully, more of one than the other...

Article Summary Emily in Paris Season 5 films in Paris and Rome this summer with the main cast returning.

Emily leaves Paris for Rome, choosing Marcello over Gabriel and Alfie.

Season 4 set the stage for Emily's new romance and work/life balance.

Fans can expect more Rome adventures but Paris is still in the picture.

Emily In Paris had a stellar season four, which Netflix split into two parts. They do that a lot, and the second half of the season was a doozy. Emily (Lily Collins) decided to leave Paris for a new job opening a Rome branch of Agence Grateau, and finally left Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) in the dust for hunky Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini). Sadly, it seems Paris will still pull her back for the new season, as the show is set to film this summer in Rome and Paris. Collins, Bravo, Laviscount, and Franceschini are all back, joined by regulars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), and Thalia Besson (Genevieve). Bravo was set to leave the show after thinking his character had become "dumb" after four seasons, but he is back.

Emily In Paris Season 5 Could Bring Things Close To The End

Collins tells TUDUM: "Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance," she says. "We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time." Series creator Darren Star seems to agree that Marcello is what is good for Emily right now, and also tells TUDUM: "I feel like they have a real spark and a real connection and a real romantic connection. A lot of that's going to continue to play out next season."

Over the years, I have made my feelings known that Emily in Paris is one of the dumbest and most watchable shows ever created, but season four was actually good. When they teased us with her staying in Rome, I was so hopeful they would stick with it and move on from those two idiots she was involved with, but because we can't have nice things, it looks like we are stuck with them. Here's hoping we get more Emily in Rome than Paris this next time out.

