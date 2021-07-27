Empire of Wild: Bosch Spinoff Prods Plan Cherie Dimaline Horror Adapt

Cherie Dimaline will adapt her indigenous horror-fantasy novel Empire of Wild into a TV series with Kai Yu Wu for Fabel Entertainment, the producers of IMDb TV's "Bosch" spinoff. Dimaline's novel, which was published in 2019, is grounded in indigenous folklore and follows a woman named Joan as she tries to rescue her husband from the nefarious religious organization and supernatural forces that disappeared him. Dimaline, who is indigenous, is best known for her YA novel The Marrow Thieves and is currently writing on the FX series Retreat. The exploitation of indigenous people by people by white colonialists is a recurring theme in her work. Wu is a Taiwanese-American writer who recently created the Netflix series The Ghost Bride and wrote on Amazon's adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan's Image comic series Paper Girls.

As reported by Deadline, Empire of Wild marks Fabel Entertainment's first move into the horror and fantasy genre. The company was launched earlier this year by CEO Henrik Bastin, who was the driving force behind long-running Amazon procedural Bosch and is now producing the sequel spin-off that will also star Titus Welliver. Empire Of Wild ticks two boxes for the new business. Bastin told Deadline in February that Fabel, which is also developing a series based on neurologist Oliver Sacks at Fox, wanted to move into new genres and ramp up book adaptations under his new banner. The company is adapting Fight Club author Chuck Palahniuk's cult novel Invisible Monsters and Stephen King's The Ten O'Clock People, setting a full slate of eclectic genre content. "I can't compete with the biggest companies – there's always going to be someone who has a bigger wallet than an independent company – but big writers that don't necessarily need the money but want to ensure that someone adapts their book the right way, that's where we are."

Bastin will serve as an exec producer with Fabel President Melissa Aouate. Fabel's Directors of Development Jasmine Russ and Mohan Mandali will produce the series.

