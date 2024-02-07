Posted in: Disney+, Fox, Max, Sports, TV | Tagged: disney, espn, fox, warner bros discovery

ESPN Stand-Alone Streamer in Fall 2025; Nick Saban/College GameDay

Disney CEO Bob Iger had some big ESPN news to share, including a stand-alone streamer in 2025, Nick Saban joining College GameDay & more.

During today's earnings report for the first fiscal quarter of this year, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger had some big sports news to pass along. Perhaps the biggest news was a follow-up to yesterday's stunner that Disney, FOX & Warner Bros. Discovery were teaming up for a joint streaming sports venture – but along with that, we also learned when ESPN would break off its own official stand-alone streaming service and a very familiar name joining College GameDay.

Disney, FOX & Warner Bros. Discovery Go Sports: Set to launch this fall, the new joint streaming venture would combine the sports content of all three powerhouses. In addition to subscribing to the app directly, sports fans will also be able to bundle the app with Disney+, Hulu, and/or Max. Some of the linear sports networks that subscribers would have access to include ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ABC, FOX, FS1, FS2, BTN, TNT, TBS, truTV, and ESPN+. "The launch of this new streaming sports service is a significant moment for Disney and ESPN, a major win for sports fans, and an important step forward for the media business. This means the full suite of ESPN channels will be available to consumers alongside the sports programming of other industry leaders as part of a differentiated sports-centric service. I'm grateful to Jimmy Pitaro and the team at ESPN, who are at the forefront of innovating on behalf of consumers to create new offerings with more choice and greater value," shared Iger about the move, with more details regarding content, subscribing, and more expected soon.

Nick Saban Joins ESPN College GameDay: Former University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban is leaving the football field for the sports network, joining College GameDay as a regular on the popular show. In addition, Saban will appear on other programming – including this spring's NFL Draft. "ESPN and College GameDay have played such an important role in the growth of college football, and I'm honored to have the opportunity to join their team," Saban shared about the news.

ESPN Also Goes Stand-Alone Streaming Service in Fall 2025: Looking to build upon the growing ESPN momentum – especially in light of the news addressed above – Iger also confirmed that ESPN would roll out its own stand-alone streaming service that would offer a full complement of current ESPN programming from across its networks as well as original content.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!