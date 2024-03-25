Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: euphoria, HBO, max, season 3

Euphoria Season 3 Delayed; Cast Can "Pursue Other Opportunities"

Filming on HBO's Zendaya-starring Euphoria Season 3 has been delayed, though Sam Levinson & HBO reportedly "remain committed" to the season.

The rollercoaster mystery that the third season of Sam Levinson's Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney & Colman Domingo-starring Euphoria has become continues to deepen. With expectations over the past few weeks leading to filming getting underway soon, social media had been blowing up over the past 24 hours with reports that the series is done and that there won't be a third season after all. Now, HBO has confirmed that Season 3 has been delayed – with a spokesperson telling Variety: "HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season. In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities."

Euphoria: Colman Domingo Defends Levinson: "Advocate for His Actors"

Domingo – who plays Rue's (Zendaya) sponsor, Ali – previously discussed the award-winning HBO series and addressed whether Levinson's creative process & filming schedule were hurting the set during a late November 2023 interview with The Independent in support of his Netflix film Rustin. "No. Not one bit. I'm not gonna invalidate [anyone's] experience. But working in television is long hours. Sometimes you work up to 14 hours a day. And then you have to go home and prep. You have to really live and work in a very methodical way. A lot of young actors may not be up for the task or have that same work ethic," Domingo responded when asked if he's experienced the kind of on-set difficulties that others have claimed.

Domingo continued, "I've been in this business for 32 years. I know what hard work is. So when I heard those 'reports' [signals air quotes], I thought, 'where is this coming from? That's just a normal work day.' Be a professional." And Domingo's praise extends to Levinson himself, with the actor adding, "There's no one that's going to mistreat you on the set of 'Euphoria.' Sam Levinson is joyful and collaborative and could not be a bigger advocate for his actors." Now here's a look back at the tweet from the HBO series' official account from August 2022 (almost a lifetime ago, it feels at this point), confirming at the time that Zendaya would be spending some time behind the camera during the upcoming season:

Returning for the second season of Euphoria to join Zendaya were Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams. Created and written by executive producer Levinson, the award-winning HBO series also has Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Will Greenfield, Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, Zendaya, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, and Daphna Levin executive producing. Kenneth Yu is set to produce, with Ashley Levinson, Harrison Kreiss & Julio Perez set as co-producers. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin from HOT.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!