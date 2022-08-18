Euphoria: Zendaya, Hunter Schafer & More Shine in Season 2 Bloopers

So the last time we checked in with how things were going on the third season of Sam Levinson's Emmy Award-winning, Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home) & Hunter Schafer-starring Euphoria, it was earlier this month, and fans were getting the confirmation from HBO that Zendaya was finally getting an opportunity to direct an episode (more on that below). But for this go-around, we're not looking ahead but looking back- to the second season, to be precise. But this time, it's to check out those aspects of production that fans clamor for the most… the bloopers. Well, never let it be said that the show doesn't listen to its fans because that's exactly what we have to pass along to you below.

So for a chance to see the cast & crew in a much more fun-filled light than what ends up making it to our screens, here's a look at the newly-released bloopers for the second season (followed by a look back at the bloopers for the first season):

Now here's a look back at the tweet from the HBO series' official account from earlier this month confirming that Zendaya will be spending some time behind the camera this season:

"Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of 'Euphoria' have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn't be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3," said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, in a statement when the news was first announced. Now here's a look back at the second season trailer:

Returning for the second season of Euphoria to join Zendaya were Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams. Created and written by executive producer Levinson, the award-winning HBO series also has Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Will Greenfield, Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, Zendaya, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, and Daphna Levin executive producing. Kenneth Yu is set to produce, with Ashley Levinson, Harrison Kreiss & Julio Perez set as co-producers. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin from HOT.