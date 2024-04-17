Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: euphoria, HBO, max, season 3, Storm Reid, zendaya

Euphoria: Zendaya "Not in Charge" of Season 3 Start Decision (VIDEO)

Euphoria star Zendaya shared her thoughts on returning for a third season and that she still doesn't know when Season 3 production starts.

By now, we're pretty sure you're aware of the behind-the-scenes maneuverings going on regarding the third season of Sam Levinson's Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney & Colman Domingo-starring Euphoria, with a report released last month (more on that below) shining some light on some of the possible reasons at play that gave resulted in the delays – beyond the pandemic and SAG-AFTRA/WGA strikes. Speaking on the red carpet during the Los Angeles premiere of her film Challengers, Zendaya shared that she still isn't sure when filming will be getting underway. Though an executive producer on the hit HBO series, Zendaya told Variety that she's "not in charge" – adding this regarding a third season: "If it's right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course. But it's beyond me."

Here's a look at Zendaya discussing the series, followed by what co-star Storm Reid had to share regarding her "confidence" in a third season happening:

Zendaya on if she wants a third season of "Euphoria": "If it's right for the characters, and everything turns out the way it should, of course." pic.twitter.com/vNRwqacEGQ — Variety (@Variety) April 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"Euphoria" actor Storm Reid on whether Season 3 will happen: "I'm putting out good vibes in the universe, and I am standing with all the confidence." pic.twitter.com/J9POqMSjXr — Variety (@Variety) April 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Euphoria Season 3: What Was Reported…

Last month, Variety went live with an exclusive report ("The Fight to Save 'Euphoria': Inside Rewrites, Reimagining Zendaya's Rue and a Time Jump for Season 3") offering insights into what went into the decision, a timeline regarding script submissions, and much more. To be clear, what the report covers comes from unnamed sources, so keep that in mind moving forward. Here's a look at the highlights:

Winter 2023: Levinson pitches his plan for Season 3 – a five-year time jump into the future that reportedly featured "meaty arcs" for Sweeney and Jacob Elordi – with HBO liking what it's seeing. In addition, it's reported that Zendaya's Rue was positioned for more of a background role – with the article claiming that her storyline would involve her becoming a private detective.

Post-WGA Strike: Reportedly, Zendaya wasn't impressed with the direction that the full scripts were taking the season. Being the star & executive producer and sharing a close creative relationship with Levinson, Zendaya reportedly shared with Levinson her vision of where the third season should be heading. In addition, it's reported that the deaths of series star Angus Cloud (who was set to play a major role in the season's plans) and producer Kevin Turen added to the delays.

Late 2023/Early 2024: Levinson's revised scripts – which included a new, meatier arc for Rue – didn't exactly impress HBO, with reports that the scripts didn't fit the show "tonally." Reportedly, Zendaya pitched a storyline that would've seen a sober, twentysomething Rue serving as a pregnancy surrogate.

Other Options: The report claims that HBO considered (but abandoned) a number of other options – including movies, specials, and even the possibility of Levinson stepping away from the series or bringing aboard additional writers.

A Possible Deadline? Though Zendaya has reportedly not yet read any of Levinson's newest scripts, HBO and the show's cast reportedly remain committed to a third season. The article claims that HBO is set to come back to the cast on October 1st with a game plan to have filming start in 2025. The shoot would be expected to run for 25 weeks, with the season possibly dropping from eight to six episodes (though HBO is apparently open to more episodes based on Levinson's finished scripts). One last thing that the article makes clear: after what went down with The Idol, HBO won't be moving forward without completed scripts.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!