Eva Marie Teaser Aired on WWE Raw Tonight; Eva-Lution Coming Soon

A teaser announcing the return of Eva Marie aired on WWE Raw tonight. Eva Marie was filmed writing around on the hood of a Ferrari, repeatedly asking, "do I have your attention now?" She said she's decided to come back to WWE and then the video told us that the "Eva-Lution" would be coming soon. "Do I have your attention?" she reiterated on Twitter after the video aired. "@wwe #EvaLution #WWERAW"

Eva Marie's return was first reported last October, but WWE waited until now to use her. Eva Marie left WWE in 2017, posting on Twitter, "Today I'm saying a bittersweet goodbye to @WWE. Thanks to the entire team, and YOU, my fans, for these 4 years! #AllRedEverythingForever ❤️" Her departure wasn't without some drama, as she failed a WWE wellness policy test earlier in the year, causing friction with the company. She disputed the violation and blamed it on a clerical error. Whatever the truth of the matter was, it appears to be water under the bridge at this point.

Eva Marie was controversial during her first WWE run, and her in-ring skills have always been questionable, but it's difficult to argue that she isn't great at getting heel heat, which she did not only in the wrestling ring but also on the Total Divas reality show. But the real question is whether her return can do the one thing that matters: stop WWE's perpetual ratings slide. Time will tell on that one, but at the very least, Eva Marie's return will certainly shake up the women's division on Raw.

Watch the video teaser for her return in the tweet below.