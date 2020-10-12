Eva Marie Returns to Save WWE in Its Darkest Hour

Good news for fans of former WWE Total Divas star Eva Marie; according to a report originating at Cultaholic and later confirmed by PWInsider, Eva Marie is returning to WWE, and she may appear tonight on Monday Night Raw. Cultaholic first reported that Eva Marie was on her way back, and PWInsider confirmed she's in Orlando right now to tape with WWE this week, and she signed a new deal with the company in September.

Fans, rejoice! After a long absence, Eva Marie will return to WWE.

Eva Marie left WWE in 2017, posting on Twitter, "Today I'm saying a bittersweet goodbye to @WWE. Thanks to the entire team, and YOU, my fans, for these 4 years! #AllRedEverythingForever ❤️" Her departure wasn't without some drama, as she failed a WWE wellness policy test earlier in the year, causing friction with the company. She disputed the violation and blamed it on a clerical error. In any case, it looks like they've settled their differences, and not a moment too soon.

In truth, WWE's ratings have been in the gutter since she left. They've consistently declined since her departure. In 2017, the average viewership of an episode of WWE Raw was worth three million viewers. Nowadays, they barely do half that. Do we have any proof that has anything to do with Eva Marie? Well, no. But can you prove it doesn't?

The point is, Eva Marie is coming back, and that's a good thing. Not only was she clearly a ratings draw, but she wasn't half bad for website clicks either. Hell, Bleeding Cool didn't even have a full wrestling section back then, and this reporter still managed to pump out weekly clickbait articles about her antics. The post where she quit WWE was the second-most-read wrestling-related post on Bleeding Cool of the entire year.

So welcome back, Eva Marie! You may not be the hero WWE deserves, but you're the one it needs right now.