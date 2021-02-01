Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson of Abuse in Instagram Post

Though first coming forward in 2016 to reveal that she was a rape and domestic violence survivor, Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood has never publically revealed the name of the individual she accuses of abusing her- until now. On Monday, Wood took to Instagram to accuse musician/actor Marilyn Manson aka Brian Warner (American Gods) of being her abuser. Wood explains in her post (which is also embedded below) that she could "no longer be silent," needing to "expose this dangerous man [Manson] and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives." The post comes just hours after Sunday night's episode of STARZ's American Gods prominently featured Manson's character Johan Wengren, the lead singer of Viking death metal band Blood Death. Manson was also recently announced as joining the second season cast of AMC Networks' horror streaming service Shudder's Creepshow.

'The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years," writes Wood in the post. "I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent." As Deadline Hollywood reports, Wood and Manson were known to have had a relationship in 2007 (when Wood was 19 and Manson was 38), and the two were engaged for a short time in 2010. Since 2016, Wood has become a prominent activist on behalf of the rights of domestic violence survivors- including testifying before the California Senate in support of the Phoenix Act domestic violence bill. Passed in 2019 and put into effect in 2020, the bill extends the statute of limitations on domestic violence from three years to five years. As of this writing, Manson and his representatives have not responded to Wood's accusations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evan Rachel Wood (@evanrachelwood)