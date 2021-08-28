Everything The Chadster Hated About AEW Rampage on 8/27/2021

Howdy, folks! The Chadster has once again been forced by the tyrannical Ray Flook to watch and review an episode of AEW Rampage, despite the personal trauma that The Chadster has been put through by Tony Khan and his crusade to harm The Chadster's beloved WWE. Luckily, The Chadster is the most unbiased journalist in all of professional wrestling — except for Ryan Satin — so The Chadster is mature enough to handle this job with complete journalistic integrity.

AEW Rampage this week opened with the finals of the AEW Tag Team Championship eliminator tournament. The Lucha Bros defeated Jurassic Express in a match that exemplified everything AEW stands for. High-stakes competition that conveys prestige on the tag team titles. Nonstop action and excitement, with dozens of near falls and huge, impressive, acrobatic maneuvers. A hot crowd heavily invested in the AEW product, chanting the company's name multiple times. Naturally, The Chadster hated every second of this, but he especially hated the presence of NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who seemed to be having a really good time in the crowd, which put over AEW as a major league player i the wrestling business, which is hugely disrespectful to WWE.

Despite losing, Jurassic Expres stuck around to help the Lucha Bros fend off an attack by the Young Bucks. Lucha Bros will face the Bucks inside a steel cage at All Out for the tag team championships.

Miro beat Fuego del Sol all the way down to ringside and started to cut a promo on Eddie Kingston. Kingston came out to brawl with Miro. Officials broke it up. This was a short, efficient way to build an angle, and it shows that Tony Khan knows nothing about the professional wrestling business.

Tay Conti faced The Bunny in a grudge match that The Bunny won when Penelope Ford came out to distract Conti, allowing The Bunny to get brass knuckles from her husband and knock Conti out cold. This seemed to set up an alliance between Ford and Bunny for the Women's Casino Battle Royale at All Out. Personally, the Chadster finds it very disrespectful for any wrestling company to put on a longer women's match than Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair because it's totally unfair to The Chadster's beloved WWE to show them up like that with booking that respects women.

Mark Henry interviewed the teams of Christian Cage and Frankie Kazarian and the team of Kenny Omega and Brandon Cutler before their main event match. The match mostly consisted of Cutler taking a beating while Omega chose his spots and ultimately abandoned his partner. Cutler took the pin to end the match and make Christian's chances of winning the AEW Championship at All Out seem more likely. If there's one thing The Chadster can't stand about AEW, it's how all their matches build a storyline. Who puts on a wrestling show like that?! Auughh!

Once again, The Chadster felt hugely disrespected by AEW Rampage, though that's nothing compared to the way WWE must feel. The Chadster hopes Tony Khan considers apologizing to Vince McMahon because what he and AEW are doing is very unfair and The Chadster's beloved WWE doesn't deserve that. And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

