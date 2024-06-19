Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: episode 5, Evil, paramount, preview, season 4

Evil S04E05 "How To Fly an Airplane" Images: Troubles at Home & Abroad

Trouble at home and abroad in images for Paramount+'s Katja Herbers, Mike Colter & Aasif Mandvi-starring Evil S04: "How To Fly an Airplane."

After last week's Sister Andrea (Andrea Martin)-focused episode (we just can't get enough Sister Andrea), this week brings the next chapter of the fourth & final season of Paramount+'s Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi-starring Evil. This week, "How To Fly an Airplane" finds trouble at home and abroad – with our main trio heading to the Vatican with what could be a very key find. Meanwhile, the Bouchard sisters find themselves having to go one-on-one with some creepy shenanigans that aren't ending anytime soon – and are getting worse.

Evil Season 4 Episode 5: "How To Fly an Airplane": Kristen (Katja Herbers), David (Mike Colter), and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) travel to the Vatican with a possible relic from Jesus' cross. Back in New York, the Bouchard girls (Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco & Dalya Knapp) face increasingly strange and sinister incidents in the house. Written by Sarah Acosta, here's a look at the preview images for this week's chapter:

In the following look back to last week's episode, Sister Andrea (Andrea Martin) is able to lure a tiny demon out of the hole in Father Ignatius' (Wallace Shawn) side and capture him, with Sister Andrea learning that he is the Demon of Grief – but prefers to go by "Tommy":

This season, Kristen, David and Ben continue to assess cases that involve wayward technology, possessed pigs, demonic oppression and infestation, a dance muse conjured by alleged witches and an evil relic. Throughout, Leland attempts to lure Kristen into raising a baby antichrist who was conceived with her ovum. David is recruited by the Vatican's secret service to "remote view" a paranormal ability to see the unseen in order to detect evil. Ben is hit by an ion beam, causing him to see visions of a taunting jinn until he discovers an unusual solution to banish it. Finally, all three realize they only have a few weeks left to assess cases because the parish has decided to disband the team due to a lack of funds. This culminates in one last confrontation with Leland and the 60 families that make up Evil in the modern world.

Co-created by Showrunners Robert King and Michelle King, Paramount+'s Evil stars Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard, Mike Colter as David Acosta, Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir, Michael Emerson as Leland Townsend, Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria, Kurt Fuller as Dr. Boggs, Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea, Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard, Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard, Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard, and Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard. CBS Studios produces the streaming series in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O'Bannon, and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series internationally.

