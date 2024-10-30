Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: black panther, eyes of wakanda

Eyes of Wakanda: Marvel Animated Series Set for August 2025 (TRAILER)

Arriving in August 2025, Marvel Studios offered a fresh look at Ryan Coogler's animated "Black Panther" series, Eyes of Wakanda.

Marvel Studios forces us into a second cup of coffee in a good way on Wednesday morning, dropping a massive Disney+ trailer previewing what's still to come this year and in 2025. We're talking What If…? Season 3 on December 22nd, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on January 29, Ironheart on June 24, Eyes of Wakanda on August 6, Marvel Zombies in October 2025, and Wonder Man in December 2025. Now, we're getting our best look yet at Ryan Coogler's animated series Eyes of Wakanda. Set within the world of the "Black Panther" films, the official overview for the series established the series' place in the main MCU timeline: "Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world, retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts. This is their story." Now, you can check out a preview for the highly-anticipated series in the trailer above – with Eyes of Wakanda set to premiere on August 6, 2025.

Eyes of Wakanda: Details Released Disney's D23

During Disney's D23 fan expo, expectations were high regarding getting a better look at what's to come on the animation side of things from Marvel Studios (and when it might hit our screens). After a sizzle reel previewing what's to come from Marvel's animation universe, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, was joined by Coogler and series developer Todd Harris to discuss the series. Coogler and Harris teased that the action sequences are great, with many noting the "Marvel Gundam" vibe in what was screened. Harris noted that Coogler built a great framework to build back from when establishing Wakandan history and how it relates to the MCU.

Each episode of the series takes place at very specific time periods and the opportunity comes from being able to explore so many different intersection points with the greater MCU. The duo also discussed exploring how Wakanda is its own little pocket of Eden while also showing those who paid the price throughout history to maintain the secrecy of Wakanda – and that will include meeting some newcomers. Viewers can look forward to seeing an Iron Fist – and Coogler wants everyone to know that "everyone in Wakanda gets a six-pack." From an artistic style standpoint, Harris shared that Marvel appreciates hand-drawn art, and that is where the style of the series comes from.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!