Falcon and Winter Soldier VFX Supervisor on Infamous John Walker Scene

One of the most memorable moments of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is when Captain America John Walker (Wyatt Russell) became unhinged getting revenge on his fallen comrade Lemar Hoskins (Clé Bennett), who died in the middle of a scuffle against the Flag Smashers. After running one of them down, John subsequently pinned his enemy down and crushed the man's sternum with his enhanced super-soldier strength and signature shield. After killing him, John stood up and realized he was in public and bystanders recorded his vicious assault and subsequent act of murder. VFX supervisor Eric Leven spoke to CinemaBlend explained how not everything is all it seems when it comes to that scene in the episode "The World is Watching."

Falcon and Winter Soldier: John Walker's Captain America Downfall

Leven explained the bombshell with the way John stood with his bloody shield at hand. "The one thing that I think was pretty invisible and really successful was that shield needed to be replaced in almost every shot," he said. "One of the most impressive shots I thought was at the very end when Sam's holding up the shield after the fight and wiping the blood away. That's a CG shield with CG blood on it. Due to the fact that one, it was difficult for people to decide on the day what the blood was gonna look like. People were frankly hesitant to put blood on the real shield because we'd never done that before, this shield is always pristine. But when they're fighting, they're fighting with a rubber shield, they can't fight with the real shield. So the rubber shields typically don't look 100%, they flex, so that needs to be replaced… People don't realize that shield is usually computer-generated."

The VFX supervisor wasn't sure which shots used were the real and which ones were CG during the fight sequences. "I think it was a CG shield. I'd have to go back and double-check, but more often than not it was a CG shield," Leven said. "Just because, for one reason or another, the shield didn't quite do exactly what they wanted it to, didn't quite have the right sheen. Even if it was the real shield on set, we replaced it with CG." After John reasserted himself in the climactic finale, the newly rebranded US Agent got to stay in play thanks to his mysterious benefactor Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis Dreyfus). The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is available to stream on Disney+.